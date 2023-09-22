Two history-sheeters from Tamil Nadu found hiding in a villa in Kerala, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Tamil Nadu: Two people, accused in various criminal cases including multiple murders were found hiding in a villa in neibhouring state Kerala, an official informed.

The accused were nabbed from a villa in the Aranmula area in Kerala.

The accused who have been identified as Madaswami (27) and his brother Subhash (25), were living life in the open, engaged in small-time work, all while remaining under the radar of authorities.

The two were nabbed after Pathanamthitta police confirmed the details of their criminal antecedents from Tamil Nadu police.

Madaswami is an accused in as many as 19 criminal cases, including three murder cases, while his brother is an accused in 11 cases, including three murders, police said in a release.

"Their parents have been living in Kerala for the past four years. The two brothers reached the state six months ago and have been engaged in selling lottery tickets and doing other small-time works," police said.

The police are also investigating whether the brothers have committed any crimes in Kerala during their stay.

With inputs from PTI

