TVK upsets DMK strongholds as MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin trail in early trends

Chennai:

In a major early twist in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election trends, both Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, are trailing in their respective constituencies against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidates.

Kolathur: CM Stalin trails in stronghold

In the high-profile Kolathur seat, TVK candidate VS Babu is currently leading, while M. K. Stalin is trailing by 5,454 votes. The constituency, long considered a DMK bastion, is witnessing intense counting across 22 rounds.

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni: Udhayanidhi also behind

In Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, TVK’s Selvam D is leading over Udhayanidhi Stalin by a margin of 300 votes. Counting is set to continue over 17 rounds, keeping the contest tightly poised.

Both Kolathur and Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni have been traditional DMK strongholds. M. K. Stalin has represented Kolathur since 2011, while Udhayanidhi won Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni in 2021 and later rose to become Deputy Chief Minister in 2024.

TVK’s strong electoral debut

At the state level, TVK making its electoral debut has emerged as a major force in early trends, even overtaking established Dravidian parties in multiple constituencies.