TVK's P Sathyabama wins as Vijay's party passes first electoral test in Dharapuram bypoll

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has passed the first electoral test in Dharapuram bypoll after the newly formed TVK came to power in the 2026 Legislative Assembly election by winning 108 seats.

TVK's P Sathyabama won by 9,471 votes. She was polled 66,841 (37.02%) against, DMK's S Suganya who received 57,370 (31.78%) votes. AIADMK's K Banumathi stood thrid with 45,280 (25.08%) votes.

The bypoll in Dharapuram was necessitated following the resignation of AIADMK MLA P Satyabama, who later joined the ruling TVK. In the last assembly election, AIADMK's P. Sathyabama bagged the seat with 48.56 per cent of the total votes, while TVK's Gowri Chitra obtained 23.23 per cent votes.

Madurantakam bypoll result: Who is leading?

The TVK is also leading in Madurantakam bypoll, the party candidate K Maragatham Kumaravel is ahead by over DMK's I Paranthamen and AIADMK's S Kanithasampath - The bypoll in Madurantakam was necessitated following the resignation of AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel. In the last assembly election in 2026, AIADMK emerged victorious, the party candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel bagged 34.95 per cent of the vote, while TVK's Ezhil Katharine Ezhilmalai got 31.32 per cent of the votes.

Who are TVK's P Sathyabama, K Maragatham

Kumaravel and Sathyabama had successfully contested the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections from Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively. However, after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) -- which fielded I Parandaman from Madurantakam and S Suganya for Dharapuram -- was swept out of power and the TVK formed the government, Kumaravel and Sathyabama quit the AIADMK.

They joined the TVK later, forcing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to call a byelection. Later, Kumaravel was appointed as TVK's deputy general secretary, while Sathyabama was made the party's Tiruppur south-east district secretary.

The TVK had emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls with 108 seats, but fell short of a simple majority, leaving Vijay dependent on Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Left parties.

The alliance has said it would oppose communal forces at every level and will also function in the union territory (UT) of Puducherry, while adding that secularism and social justice will be its primary principles.

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Tamil Nadu Madurantakam Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: TVK's K Maragatham leads by over 8000 votes, DMK trails