'Offered up to Rs 100 crore to join DMK, received death threats': TVK MLA's makes startling claim

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA G Saravanan has alleged that he was offered financial inducements ranging from Rs 30 crore to Rs 100 crore to defect to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The legislator also claimed that he received death threats after refusing the alleged offers, escalating the political war of words between the two parties over accusations of "horse-trading."

Addressing reporters at the TVK party office, Saravanan, who represents the Srivaikuntam Assembly constituency, said multiple individuals had approached him with offers of money in an attempt to persuade him to switch political allegiance. According to the MLA, the alleged attempts were followed by intimidation when he declined to accept the proposals.

"Several individuals approached me directly with offers of Rs 30 crore, Rs 50 crore and even Rs 100 crore, asking me to join the DMK. When I rejected the offers, they began threatening me with dire consequences, including death," Saravanan claimed. The legislator said the alleged incidents occurred over the past few weeks and insisted that he possesses evidence to substantiate his claims. He, however, did not release any documents or recordings before the media.

TVK MLA reveals information about the accused

Saravanan further alleged that a theatre owner from Tirunelveli was involved in facilitating the purported bribery attempt. He also claimed that four supporters of a former minister had spoken to him regarding the alleged deal. While making these accusations, the MLA did not reveal the identities of those involved or provide additional details about the evidence he said he possessed.

Explaining why he believed he had been targeted, Saravanan said he had risen from a grassroots political background and suggested that those approaching him assumed he could be influenced through money or intimidation.

Alleged road attack recalled

Recalling a recent incident, Saravanan said that approximately 25 days ago, while travelling in his car, a lorry allegedly drove towards his vehicle in what he described as an apparent attempt to cause a collision.

The MLA also alleged that the threats extended beyond verbal intimidation. He claimed that individuals had visited his MLA office and warned him that his vehicle could be deliberately rammed by a lorry if he refused to cooperate.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Saravanan has not publicly disclosed the evidence he claims to possess, nor has there been any official confirmation from law enforcement authorities regarding the alleged bribery attempts or threats.

Political debates intensify over alleged claims of horse-trading

The allegations come amid an intensifying political confrontation between the ruling DMK and actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Both parties have recently accused each other of attempting to poach legislators, with claims and counterclaims of "horse-trading" dominating the political discourse in Tamil Nadu. As of now, the DMK has not issued a detailed response to Saravanan's latest allegations. The accusations are expected to further fuel the political debate over alleged attempts to influence elected representatives ahead of key political developments in the state. The claims have drawn attention because they involve allegations of large-scale monetary inducements, intimidation of a sitting legislator, and possible attempts to influence the composition of political parties.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital)

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