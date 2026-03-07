Tiruchirappalli West Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Tiruchirappalli West Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 140 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is a general category seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The constituency is located in the Tiruchirappalli district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Tiruchirappalli West Assembly constituency comes under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 elections, Durai Vaiyapuri of the MDMK won from the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha seat.

In 2021, K N Nehru of the DMK won the Tiruchirappalli West seat by defeating V Padmanathan of the AIADMK with a margin of 85,109 votes.

Tiruchirappalli West constituency demographic profile

The Tiruchirappalli West Assembly constituency is a part of the Tiruchirappalli district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,69,194 voters in the Tiruchirappalli West constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,29,826 were male and 1,39,351 were female voters. 17 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,870 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tiruchirappalli West in 2021 was 62.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,54,751 voters in the Tiruchirappalli West constituency, out of which 1,23,456 were males and 1,31,287 were female voters. Postal votes cast in the constituency in 2016 stood at 2116.

Tiruchirappalli West Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Tiruchirappalli West Assembly election 2026: Result date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Tiruchirappalli West Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Tiruchirappalli West constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, K N Nehru of the DMK won the seat by defeating V Padmanathan of the AIADMK with a margin of 85,109 (46.98 %)votes. He polled 1,18,133 votes, while Padmanathan got 33,024 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, K N Nehru of the DMK wont the seat by defeating R Manoharan of the AIADMK by a margin of 28,415 votes.

Tiruchirappalli West voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Tiruchirappalli West Assembly constituency was 1,80,982 and the voter turnout was recorded at 68.06 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout in the constituency was recorded at 65.45 per cent at 1,79,423 votes cast.