Thondamuthur: AIADMK's SP Velumani vs DMK's Karthikeyan face-off heats up in Coimbatore Urban battle

Chennai:

Thondamuthur is one of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and is located in the Coimbatore district. It is classified as an urban seat and does not have any reservation status. The constituency comes under the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is set to go to polls on Thursday, April 9, 2026, while counting of votes will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Thondamuthur candidate

The main contest in Thondamuthur is expected to be between SP Velumani (AIADMK) and NR Karthikeyan (DMK), with R Sathish Raju (TVK) and Rajbunisha Abdulkani (NTK) also in the race, making it a multi-cornered fight.

Thondamuthur constituency demographic profile

Thondamuthur has a total of 287,442 registered voters for the 2026 elections. This includes 138,968 male voters, 148,371 female voters, and 103 voters from the third gender category. In 2021, the constituency had 326,779 voters, while in 2016 the number stood at 297,360. In 2011, there were 213,181 registered voters, showing a steady rise in voter base over the years.

Thondamuthur constituency past winners

In the 2021 Assembly elections, SP Velumani of AIADMK defeated DMK’s Karthikeya by a margin of 41,630 votes, securing 18.19% of the total votes cast. In 2016, SP Velumani retained the seat, defeating Kovai Syed of MAMAK by a margin of 64,041 votes, which accounted for 32.17% of votes polled.

In 2011, SP Velumani won again, beating INC candidate Kandaswamy MN by 53,203 votes, with a 33.23% vote margin.