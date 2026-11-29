Chennai:

Devotees will be allowed to light Karthigai Deepam lamps near the Uchipillaiyar Temple atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai from today (November 29) till December 15, as per the arrangements approved by the Receivers overseeing the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple.

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The devotees can light lamps at the designated location between 10 am and 4.30 pm during this period.

In a press release, the temple administration said the decision was taken considering devotees' religious sentiments and their safety. The permission is limited to the designated location near Uchipillaiyar Temple.

"In consideration of the religious sentiments of devotees and the need to preserve traditional practices, the general public has been permitted to light lamps only near the Uchipillaiyar Temple, with the assistance of the Receivers, from November 29 to December 15, 2026. The permitted timings are 10 am to 4.30 pm," it said.

"All devotees and members of the public are requested to follow the instructions issued by the temple's Receivers and the security personnel, light lamps peacefully and extend their full cooperation in maintaining law and order," it added.

Karthigai Deepam lit at Deepathoon

The announcement comes a day after the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill for the first time following a prolonged legal battle and a Supreme Court directive.

The lamp was lit at 5 pm on Saturday in the presence of Supreme Court-appointed receivers, former judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban, amid tight security by CRPF personnel.

The development followed the Supreme Court's intervention in the dispute, including a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu government over its failure to implement the earlier directive permitting the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon.

This was the first time the Deepam was lit at this spot-- Deepathoon--after previous attempts, including those made in 1862 and 1912, failed during the British Raj. It is not clear if attempts were made or if a lamp was lit on upper reaches of the hill before the mid-19th century.

The Karthigai Deepam is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by lighting lamps, symbolising the victory of light over darkness. The lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon has been at the centre of a dispute over the right to perform the ritual at the hilltop location.

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