Temple land worth Rs 100 crore fraudulently registered for Rs 2 crore in Tamil Nadu; 3 held

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu CB-CID has arrested three people in connection with an alleged land grab involving the famous Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy (Palani Murugan) Temple in Dindigul district. Investigators allege that the accused used forged documents to fraudulently register a prime temple property worth around Rs 100 crore in their names for just Rs 2 crore.

According to investigators, the disputed property is a parking land belonging to the Palani Murugan Temple -- one of Tamil Nadu's most revered Hindu shrines. The land's current market value is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore. The three arrested accused have been identified as 60-year-old Vellaithurai from Pappankulam in Madathukulam taluk of Tiruppur district, 65-year-old Anwardeen from Goundankulam on ACC Road in Palani taluk of Dindigul district, and 56-year-old Murugadas from Kamarajar Nagar 2nd Cross Street in Salamedu, Villupuram district. The CB-CID has booked the accused under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), 49 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation into the alleged fraud is continuing.

Registration cancelled after alleged fraud surfaced

Following the revelation of the alleged land scam, the Tamil Nadu government cancelled the disputed property registration. The sub-registrar who was on duty at the time, Justin Manikandan, was also suspended. Officials said the CB-CID recently questioned the suspended sub-registrar for several hours as part of the ongoing probe. Investigators are examining how the allegedly forged documents were accepted and processed during the registration.

Separate FIR registered in Madurai temple property case

In a separate but related development involving temple properties, the Madurai Central Crime Branch has registered an FIR against 19 people based on a complaint filed by the Joint Commissioner of the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly conspired to fraudulently transfer the lease of a valuable temple property located in Chokkikulam, Madurai. The FIR also alleges that illegal mortgage deeds and power of attorney documents were executed as part of the conspiracy.

Revenue records allegedly manipulated

Investigators said the Madurai property had originally been donated to the temple through a registered will executed in 1930 to support its religious and charitable activities. The complaint alleges that certain private individuals, in collusion with former officials from the Revenue and Sub-Registrar departments, manipulated land records to facilitate the alleged illegal transactions. Authorities are examining the role of each accused as part of the investigation.

Why temple land cases are significant

Temple properties across Tamil Nadu are managed under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. Allegations involving illegal transfers, encroachments or forged registrations of temple lands often trigger criminal investigations because such properties are meant to support religious, charitable and public welfare activities. The latest arrests are part of the state's ongoing efforts to investigate alleged irregularities involving temple assets.

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