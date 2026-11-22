A decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found inside a train coach parked at the yard of Nagercoil Junction in Tamil Nadu, leading to the arrest of a 31-year-old man accused of raping and murdering her. The accused, identified as J Ayyappan, is a beggar from Chembakaramanputhur.

The body was discovered on Wednesday, November 18, inside a coach reserved for persons with disabilities. The train had been stationed in the yard since November 11 for maintenance work. It was during cleaning operations, ahead of the coach being put to use on another train, that workers came across the woman's body.

CCTV footage helps police trace suspect

Following the discovery, the Railway Police registered a case and began investigating. A team examined CCTV footage from cameras installed at Nagercoil Junction. Footage from November 14 showed a man wearing a white dhoti and shirt getting down from the train's coach reserved for persons with disabilities.

Gold ring leads to woman's identification

A gold ring on the woman's finger, featuring a snake design, provided investigators with a crucial lead. The hallmark on the ring helped them trace it to a seller in Gujarat, who confirmed that it had been sold to a retailer in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Using this information, the police managed to obtain the woman's PAN details and the Madhya Pradesh address she had provided while purchasing the jewellery. This helped investigators establish a lead towards identifying her.

Accused allegedly raped and killed woman inside train

The police traced the suspect to Chembakaramanputhur and identified him as 31-year-old J Ayyappan. He was arrested on Friday.

According to investigators, Ayyappan allegedly approached the woman, who was walking near platform number 5 of Nagercoil Junction, at around 12:30 am on Saturday, November 14. He is accused of dragging her into an empty coach reserved for persons with disabilities, raping her and brutally assaulting her.

The woman died following the attack. Ayyappan allegedly left her body inside the coach and fled the spot.

Woman had been missing from hometown for three months

The woman had reportedly been missing from her hometown for the past three months. Her husband and children are now on their way to Kanyakumari.

Investigators believe Ayyappan had met the woman on a few occasions before the incident. The police have also recovered a bloodstained shirt allegedly belonging to the accused, which he had thrown into a pit.

A preliminary examination of the woman's body indicated that her ribs may have been broken. The accused has reportedly confessed to sexually assaulting the woman and killing her by physically attacking her, punching her with his hands and kicking her in the chest.

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