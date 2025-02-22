Tamil Nadu will not implement NEP even if Centre offers Rs 10,000 crore: CM Stalin Tamil Nadu Chief minister M K Stalin said he will never agree to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) even if the Union government offers Rs 2,000 crore or Rs 10,000 crore.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday claimed that the National Education Policy (NEP) includes various factors that will impact the future of students and the social justice system. Asserting his rejection to the Centre's policy, Stalin said he would not agree to implement it even if the Centre offered to provide Rs 10,000 crore in funds to the state.

He further said that his government oppose NEP not only because it is an attempt to impose Hindi but also because it has serious consequences for the students.

'NEP would allow students to discontinue their studies'

Staling was addressing an event organised by the Parents-Teachers Association in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore where he said apart from encouraging a screening test for admissions to even arts and science colleges, similar to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical courses, the NEP would allow students to discontinue their studies.

"Permitting students to discontinue studies is akin to asking them not to study. We are not opposed to any language but will remain firm in opposing its imposition. We are not opposing the NEP only for the attempt to thrust Hindi but for several other reasons as well. The NEP is regressive. It will drive students away from schools," Stalin claimed.

'Will not commit the sin of pushing TN backwards'

Apart from 'denying' financial aid to SC/ST and BC students, which is now being provided, the NEP proposed public exams for third, fifth, and eighth standards, besides introducing a common entrance test for admissions to arts and science colleges, the Chief Minister said.

"The Centre says Tamil Nadu will get Rs 2,000 crore if the state implements the NEP. I wish to say that we will not agree to the NEP even if the Centre offers Rs 10,000 crore. I will not allow the NEP and commit the sin of pushing Tamil Nadu backward by 2,000 years," Stalin said.

2-language policy row

Dharmendra Pradhan attacked Chief Minister M K Stalin over the implementation of National Education Policy in TN and accused him of "spinning progressive reforms into threats to sustain political narratives". The DMK indicated Tamil Nadu was being asked to implement NEP and the 3-language policy involving Hindi in return for its due share of central funds.

Stalin, also DMK president, said he will not permit any activities inimical to Tamil language, the state and its people, on the soil, so long as he and his DMK existed.

(PTI inputs)