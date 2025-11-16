Tamil Nadu weather updates: Govt issues precautionary advisory amid IMD's heavy rainfall warning Tamil Nadu weather updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over districts such as Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam within the next 24 hours.

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an alert to district administrations across the state after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days. According to an official statement, the rainfall prediction is linked to a developing low-pressure system over the southeast coast of Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, influenced by an upper air circulation detected on Saturday.

Districts urged to take precautionary measures

In light of the forecast, the government has directed district authorities to remain on high alert and implement precautionary measures to mitigate potential damage. “The district administrations are advised to take all necessary precautionary measures,” the official release stated, emphasising the need for preparedness in vulnerable areas.

The advisory particularly highlights the northeastern, delta, and coastal districts, which could face heavy downpours over the next four days. Disaster management teams have also been kept on standby, and continuous updates are being monitored through the State Emergency Operations Centre in Chennai.

Districts likely to experience intense rainfall

Specific districts expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours include Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam. The IMD has extended the forecast to suggest that Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Villupuram may also experience intense rainfall within the next 24–48 hours.

Local administrations in these regions have been instructed to ensure that flood-prone stretches, low-lying residential areas, and drainage systems are closely monitored to prevent waterlogging and related hazards.

Fishermen issued caution; squally winds anticipated

The government has urged fishermen to avoid venturing into the Gulf of Mannar and the Kanniyakumari sea areas as squally winds are expected to reach speeds of 35–45 km/h, with gusts peaking at up to 55 km/h. Marine authorities have been advised to keep constant communication with fishing communities and coastal villages to ensure safety compliance.

Monitoring and preparedness efforts underway

State officials confirmed that the evolving weather system and its impact are being tracked round-the-clock through advanced meteorological and disaster management monitoring systems. Emergency response teams, local authorities, and public works departments have been advised to be fully prepared to handle any situation arising from the expected spell of heavy rain.