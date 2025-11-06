Heavy rain to lash Tamil Nadu till November 11, schools closed in Tirupattur amid weather alert Tamil Nadu weather updates: Starting Friday (November 7), the weather pattern is expected to shift southward, resulting in heavy rainfall across Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, and Dindigul districts.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu is bracing for widespread rainfall through November 11 due to a persistent cyclonic circulation over the interior regions of the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said that several districts in central and western Tamil Nadu are expected to witness moderate to heavy rain over the coming days.

Meteorologists said the prevailing upper-air cyclonic circulation is drawing moisture from the Bay of Bengal, resulting in repeated spells of rainfall across large parts of the state.

Heavy rain predicted for multiple districts

For Thursday (November 6), the IMD forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai. Similar conditions are likely in the western districts of Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur, where thunderstorms and lightning are also expected.

The department warned that some regions may see short but intense bursts of rain, which could lead to water accumulation in low-lying areas.

Rain belt to shift southward by November 7

From Friday onward, the rain system is likely to move southward, bringing heavy showers to Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, and Dindigul. The IMD has advised residents and fishermen in these southern districts to remain cautious, especially near coastal and flood-prone zones.

Officials have urged people living in low-lying areas to take preventive measures against potential flooding, as heavy downpours could impact road connectivity and disrupt transport services.

Cloudy skies and light rain in Chennai

In Chennai, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy over the next few days. The city may see light to moderate rainfall at intervals, mainly during the evenings and early mornings. However, no official heavy rainfall warning has been issued for the state capital.

Commuters have been advised to expect occasional drizzles and possible traffic slowdowns during peak hours.

Schools closed in Tirupattur as precaution

Following continuous rainfall since early Thursday morning, Tirupattur District Collector Siva Soundiravalli announced a holiday for all schools in the district as a precautionary measure. Colleges will remain open, the administration clarified.

District authorities, in coordination with the Disaster Management Department, have been directed to remain on alert and ensure rapid response arrangements in the event of flooding or waterlogging.

Officials urge caution and preparedness

The IMD has advised the public to stay updated with local weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel in areas expected to receive heavy rain. Authorities across Tamil Nadu have been asked to ensure readiness of relief teams and drainage infrastructure to prevent urban flooding, particularly in flood-prone towns and cities. With the wet spell now extending into mid-November, residents are urged to stay cautious and follow safety guidelines issued by local administrations.