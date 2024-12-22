Tamil Nadu weather: Heavy rains predicted in THESE three districts on December 24 and 25

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Tamil Nadu weather update

Tamil Nadu weather is predicted to witness a drop in temperature over the next two days. Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has predicted heavy rainfall in three districts of the state including Chengalpattu, Viluppuram and Cuddalore. The rainfall will be a repercussion of low-pressure area over west-central Bay of Bengal which persisted over the same region at 2.30 pm on December 22, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the RMC officials, the Bay of Bengal has changed the wind flow pattern and the coastal districts have been witnessing northerly winds and due to this haze or mist is expected to prevail in the city. Chennai is expected to witness mild showers in some areas for the next two days. Check the detailed weather update below.

Tamil Nadu rains

As per the IMD weather prediction, heavy rainfall will take place in the isolated places over Chengalpattu, Viluppuram and Cuddalore, as well as Puducherry on December 24 and 25 (Tuesday and Wednesday). The weather department also predicted that there can be light to moderate rainfall over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between December 24 and 26 while there is a chance of isolated heavy rainfall on December 25 and 26 (Thursday).

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in a few areas over the same period along with the rain.

Chennai weather update

Chennai is expected to witness partly cloudy sky on Monday (December 23) with light to moderate rain likely over a few areas. The maximum temperature in the city would likely remain between 31-32 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature is expected to be in the 24-25 degrees Celsius range. Humidity levels are expected to be around 66 per cent.

The weather department has also issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the north Tamil Nadu coast as cyclonic winds, with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, are likely to prevail on Sunday and Monday.

ALSO READ | Weather alert: Rains to batter Delhi, UP, other states amid shivering cold