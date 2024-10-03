Tamil Nadu: Two colleges, seven schools receive hoax bomb threat in Tiruchirappalli

Follow us on Image Source : ST JOSEPH COLLEGE (WEBSITE) St Joseph College of Tiruchirappalli received email claiming bomb threat.

Tamil Nadu news: At least nine educational institutions in the Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu received an email today (October 3) claiming that bombs had been planted on their premises and the threat turned out to be a hoax following searches, police said.

After seeing the email, the management of Manapparai-based Campion School immediately informed the police on Thursday. A bomb detection and disposal squad searched the school premises and later carried out searches in other institutions that received similar mail.

The institutions that received the bomb threat are as follows-

St Joseph's College Holy Cross College Manapparai Campion School Sammath School Arcot School Acharya School Kampan School St Anne's School Rajam Public School

Following searches, police confirmed that the threats were hoax, and no bombs were found.

District administration declared holiday after bomb threats

Police conducted an inquiry into the threats and sniffer dogs and special bomb squads were pressed into action. Tiruchi district police said that calls were received at St Joseph’s College, a reputed college with a legacy of 180 years. Holy Cross College (Autonomous) for women in Tiruchi also received a bomb threat.

The schools received emails stating that a bomb would explode in the school soon. The Tiruchi district administration declared a holiday for all eight schools that received bomb threats. Police are split into several teams and investigation is on. However, after preliminary inquiries, the police officials said that the threat seemed to be a hoax.

Police are investigating all corners of these educational institutions and have not dropped the probe even though the department suspects that it was a hoax call. The email threat was identified as one from a lady named Swetha Balakrishnan but the police suspect that this is a fake email id.

The cyber cell of the Tamil Nadu police said that an investigation is on to find out about the sender and also to track the Internet Protocol address of the sender to ascertain their identity. This is the third such threat received in Tamil Nadu schools in recent times. A bomb threat was issued to Indian Public School in Erode and its campuses at Salem, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts. Four schools in Madurai also received threats on September 30.

Tamil Nadu Police is conducting a detailed investigation across the state on the recurring fake bomb threats to schools in the state. A few months ago, schools in Chennai- in Gopalapuram and Anna Nagar- received bomb threats in February 2024 but later found it to be a hoax.

