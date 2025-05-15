Tamil Nadu tragedy: 20 injured as sewage tank explodes at factory in Cuddalore district The powerful blast not only caused massive damage to the factory premises but also impacted nearby residential areas. The force of the explosion led to a massive leak of sewage water from the tank, which spilled over into the village, damaging several houses and causing panic among the residents.

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu):

In a tragic incident, as many as 20 people sustained injuries after a sewage tank exploded at a factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Wednesday night. As per details, the incident occurred in Kudikadu area near Mudhunagar in the district. The injured were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, as per officials.

The powerful blast not only caused massive damage to the factory premises but also impacted nearby residential areas. The force of the explosion led to a massive leak of sewage water from the tank, which spilled over into the village, damaging several houses and causing panic among the residents, they added.

Emergency services responded promptly and rescue operations were carried out through the night. Local authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage and monitoring the situation.

Further details about the incident are awaited.