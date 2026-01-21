Video: Toddler among 3 family members killed in tragic bus-scooter collision in Tamil Nadu's Karur Tamil Nadu road accident: Three family members perished in the crash, including a heartbreaking one-year-old toddler whose life was cut tragically short. The other two victims, believed to be the child's parents or caregivers, succumbed at the accident site despite desperate attempts by rescuers.

Karur:

A devastating road accident near Lalapettai in Karur district of Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of three family members, including a one-year-old child, when their scooter collided with a speeding bus. The incident, captured in a widely circulated video, has left the people in mourning.

The fatal crash: Sequence of events

The collision occurred on a busy stretch near Lalapettai, where the family was riding a scooter. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus, travelling at high speed, rammed into the two-wheeler from behind or head-on, ejecting the victims and causing instant fatalities. The one-year-old toddler, seated with family members, suffered unsurvivable injuries, turning a routine journey into unimaginable tragedy.

A family robbed of life

Among the deceased were three close relatives, with the youngest being the innocent one-year-old who had barely begun life. The other two victims, likely parents or guardians, were pronounced dead at the scene despite frantic rescue efforts.

Emergency response and investigation

Fire and rescue teams, along with police, rushed to extricate the bodies from the wreckage, battling twisted metal and traffic chaos. The injured bus passengers received immediate medical aid, but the focus remained on the family's loss. Authorities have registered a case against the bus driver for rash driving, with forensic analysis underway to determine speed, braking failure, or road conditions as contributing factors.