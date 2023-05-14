Sunday, May 14, 2023
     
Tamil Nadu: 3 dead after inhaling toxic fumes in septic tank in Cuddalore

Tamil Nadu news: The incident which took place on Saturday evening, claimed the lives of three people who were identified as Krishnamoorthy (40), Balachandran (32) and Shakthivel (22).

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) Updated on: May 14, 2023
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Tamil Nadu: 3 dead after inhaling toxic fumes in septic tank in Cuddalore.

Tamil Nadu news: Three workers died after inhaling toxic fumes while doing patch-up work on a newly constructed Septic tank near a Srimushnam village of Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, the police said today (May 14). The incident which took place on Saturday (May 13) evening, claimed the lives of three people who were identified as Krishnamoorthy (40), Balachandran (32) and Shakthivel (22).

Krishnamoorthy was the owner of the house and the other two deceased were his relatives.

"Krishnamoorthy owned the new house for which a new septic tank was being built. The other two were relatives of Krishnamoorthy and all 3 entered the tank yesterday and did a few patch-up works. Unfortunately, toxic fumes killed them," Cuddalore Police said.

The police have registered a case into the incident under section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for an autopsy, the police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

(With ANI inputs)

