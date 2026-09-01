Tamil Nadu temples ban mobile: Rs 5 deposit fee for phones, check the new rules

Kanchipuram:

New rules have been made for people who visit major temples in Tamil Nadu, which came into effect from September 1 and prevent devotees from taking mobile phones into temple premises. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has implemented the move in line with directions issued by the Madras High Court.

Under the new arrangement, devotees arriving with mobile phones will have to deposit them at designated counters outside the temple before entering. A uniform Rs 5 charge will be collected for each phone, following which devotees will receive a receipt or token that can be used to collect their device after darshan. The rule is aimed at curbing the use of mobile phones for photography, video recording, selfies and social media reels inside temple premises.

What is the new mobile phone rule?

Devotees visiting major temples in Tamil Nadu will not be permitted to carry their mobile phones inside. Those who arrive with phones will have to deposit them at designated counters set up near temple entrances. A Rs 5 fee per phone will be charged for depositing the device. Devotees will be given a receipt or token, which they can present after darshan to collect their phone.

This means visitors do not necessarily have to leave their phones at home. They can carry them to the temple but will have to deposit them before entering the premises.

How will the system work at Kanchipuram temple?

The system was introduced at the famous Devarajaswami-Athi Varadar Temple in Kanchipuram from 6 am on Tuesday. Two computer operators and two assistants have been deployed to manage the phone-deposit facility. When a devotee deposits a phone, their photograph is reportedly taken, and details including the mobile model and phone number are recorded.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Devotees deposit mobile phones outside a Tamil Nadu temple.

A receipt is then issued to the devotee. After darshan, the phone can be collected by producing the receipt and matching the details recorded at the time of deposit. Information boards explaining the new rule have also been installed at important locations, including the temple and parking areas. The notices have been put up in multiple languages to ensure that devotees are aware of the restriction.

Why has Tamil Nadu banned mobile phones inside temples?

The HR&CE Department has cited the increasing use of mobile phones inside temple premises as one of the reasons behind the move. According to the department, devotees, particularly youngsters, were using phones to take photographs, shoot videos and selfies and create short-form content and reels for social media.

Authorities believe such activities can disturb the peaceful and spiritual atmosphere of temples and inconvenience other devotees.

The restriction is therefore not merely aimed at stopping photography. The broader objective is to prevent mobile phones from being used inside temple premises and preserve the sanctity and calm of the religious spaces.

Is the temple mobile ban a new decision?

The restriction has not been introduced suddenly. The HR&CE Department said the latest implementation follows an earlier direction of the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench issued on December 2, 2022.

The court's order came during the hearing of a public interest litigation seeking a ban on mobile phone use at the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur. Following the court's direction, departmental circulars had also instructed temple authorities to prevent devotees from carrying mobile phones inside and make arrangements for their safe storage.

The government had announced a September 1 rollout

Tamil Nadu's HR&CE Minister Ramesh had earlier announced in the state Assembly that the mobile phone restriction would be implemented at major temples from September 1. Temple administrations have been instructed to prominently display notices at entrances and other locations informing devotees about the restriction. Public announcement systems will also be used to inform visitors about the rules.

What should devotees do before visiting?

Those visiting major temples in Tamil Nadu must make arrangements beforehand for depositing their mobile phones. If they wish to carry a phone along with them, they would have to deposit it at the allocated counter and pay a fee of Rs 5. They would also have to keep the token with them till they return from the darshan process.

They can retrieve their mobile phone only after producing the token and completing the verification process. This scheme is supposed to serve both the needs of the devotees who wish to carry their mobile phones and the desire of the authorities to keep the mobile phones away from the temple premises.

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