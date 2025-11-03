Tamil Nadu SIR: DMK moves Supreme Court against voter list revision ahead of assembly polls This came a day after DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, convened an all-party meeting and decided to move the top court against the second phase of voter list revision in 12 States and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu.

Chennai:

MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has moved the Supreme Court against the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Party's organisation secretary, R S Bharathi has filed the petition in the court through party MP, senior advocate NR Elango, a DMK release said.

Stalin's all-party meeting on SIR

This came a day after DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, convened an all-party meeting and decided to move the top court against the second phase of voter list revision in 12 States and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu.

"It is the duty of all parties to unite and raise their voices against the SIR being hastily implemented with the intent of snatching away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and murdering democracy," Stalin posted on X.

"Regarding the confusions and doubts in the voter list revisions - since our demand that they should be conducted after the 2026 general elections with adequate time and without any issues has not been accepted by the ECI, we have passed a resolution in today's all-party meeting to approach the Supreme Court," he added.

He also thanked all the parties which took part in the meeting to discuss the SIR, urging non-participants to discuss the move within their respective parties.

"I express my thanks to the leaders of the 49 parties who participated in the all-party meeting and registered their feelings. I request those who did not participate in this meeting to discuss SIR in their parties and take initiatives to protect democracy," he said.

EC announces SIR in Tamil Nadu, other poll-bound states

The Election Commission (EC) last month informed the Madras High Court that Tamil Nadu will soon witness a special intensive revision (SIR) of its electoral rolls in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

Besides, several other states heading for elections will also undertake similar exercises along the lines of Bihar.

The submission in this regard was made by the poll body before a bench of the Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.