Tamil Nadu SIR: AIADMK moves SC in support of voter list revision, seeks correct and clean rolls

The AIAMDK has filed a petition in the Supreme Court in favour of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The party said the voter list revision by the Election Commission was a correct step ahead of polls in the state.

This came days after the ruling DMK moved the top court, challenging the constitutional validity of the move. The case has been listed for hearing on November 11.

AIADMK said that in the state’s 234 constituencies, there are many instances of duplicate names, incorrect names or ineligible voters being registered. The party said if this is not checked, the voter list will remain inaccurate and the fairness of elections will be affected.

The party told the SC that a correct and clean voter list is the foundation of every election.

CPI-M moves SC against Tamil Nadu SIR

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Election Commission’s directive for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, describing the move as “arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional.”

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandram was also requested by a lawyer representing the CPI(M) to hear their plea on Tuesday, alongside a separate petition filed by the DMK against the SIR in the state.

Mamata rebukes EC over Bengal SIR

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. On Monday, Banerjee labeled the ongoing exercise as “votebandi” and called on the Election Commission to halt it immediately.

“I do not understand the hurry in conducting SIR just before elections.The EC must immediately stop this exercise.The revision of electoral rolls cannot be completed in two or three months.It is being carried out forcibly,” she said.