Tamil Nadu: Senthil Balaji along with three DMK MLAs sworn in as minister in MK Stalin cabinet

Tamil Nadu news: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader V Senthil Balaji was sworn in as minister in the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government today (September 29), along with three other MLAs, as part of the party's major reshuffle.

Along with Balaji, DMK MLAs, Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran, and SM Nasar were administered oaths by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. CM Stalin was present at the event held at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

As per an official release, Senthil Balaji will handle the work in Electricity and Non-Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition & Excise. Govi Chezihaan has been inducted as Minister for Higher Education, R. Rajendran as Minister for Tourism, and SM Nasar as Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.

Earlier on September 26, Senthil Balaji walked out of Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to the 'Cash for Jobs' scam.

Hope my work will justify the decision: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin did not take oath at the event because he was already a cabinet minister before his elevation to the number-2 post in the Tamil Nadu government after Chief Minister. He was elevated as the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday. Earlier, he was serving as the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. He will also take on the portfolio of Planning and Development in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sunday that he hopes his work before justifies the decision to elevate him to Deputy CM.

"Last night, the Chief Minister gave me an additional charge, announcing me as the Deputy Chief Minister. Four new ministers are taking oath today and I wish them all the best. I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister. This is not a position but an additional responsibility, my thanks to all who have expressed their wishes," he said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP state president Narayanan Thirupathy criticised the recent cabinet reshuffle of the state government and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's elevation as Deputy Chief Minister. In a self-made video, the BJP leader said that Udhayanidhi Stalin does not have the maturity to hold the post of a minister, let alone be the Deputy CM.

Additionally, DMK MP Kanimozhi replied to the criticism of choosing Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Dy CM, saying that the opposition parties should not question the CM Stalin's decision as he has been voted to power.