Tamil Nadu raises milk procurement price by Rs 3 per litre, second hike within two weeks

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (August 31) announced a fresh hike in the milk procurement price paid by the state-run Aavin dairy cooperative, raising it from Rs 41 to Rs 44 per litre. Making the announcement in the Assembly, CM Vijay said the increase was aimed at providing greater financial relief to dairy farmers across the state.

The latest hike comes just days after the government raised the procurement price on August 19, from Rs 38 to Rs 41 per litre. With the latest revision, dairy farmers will now receive Rs 44 per litre for milk procured by Aavin.

The Chief Minister said that the decision has been taken to address dairy farmers' growing concerns over rising cattle feed costs and maintenance expenses, which would entail an additional financial outlay of Rs 60 crore monthly for the state government, translating to an annual expenditure of Rs 720 crore.

CM Vijay unveils multi-crore infra push

The Chief Minister also unveiled a major multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics across the state. Unveiling a series of investments aimed at strengthening Tamil Nadu's power infrastructure, manufacturing sector and technology ecosystem, CM Vijay announced several major projects in the Assembly.

The state will allocate Rs 33,066 crore under the Tamil Nadu Transmission Improvement Scheme to establish 196 new substations and lay around 15,000 km of power transmission lines. He said that a 1,600 MW supercritical thermal power plant will also be established in Tuticorin under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, with an estimated investment of Rs 20,800 crore.

To strengthen Chennai's power distribution network and address challenges related to urban flooding and rising electricity demand, the government will undertake upgrades worth Rs 1,762 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing Park at Maduramangalam in Kanchipuram district at a cost of Rs 175 crore. Further, Coimbatore will get a Rs 400-crore FinTech Hub aimed at promoting digital financial services and strengthening the state’s technology ecosystem.

Multi-modal logistics hub in Tiruchirapalli region

Vijay also announced plans to establish a multi-modal logistics hub in the Tiruchirapalli region to strengthen industrial supply chains. "Considering the growing economy of Tamil Nadu and increasing power consumption, a world-class power infrastructure with comprehensive advanced technology in the power generation, power transmission and power distribution sectors is necessary," he said.

As electricity consumption continued to increase, it is necessary to improve the power transmission system to effectively transport the electricity generated in power plants to major power consumption centers like Chennai. For this, the government is going to implement the "Tamil Nadu Transmission Improvement Scheme," he said.

On the new Supercritical Thermal Power Station in Tuticorin, Vijay said, though Tamil Nadu is a leading state in the renewable energy sector and is continuously focusing on sectors like wind power, solar power and battery storage, these energy sources are not available in a balanced manner.

"Although the technology to store surplus electricity generated from renewable energy generation in batteries and use it as needed at night is currently being installed in Tamil Nadu, the existing infrastructure cannot meet the power demand at all times. Therefore, it has to rely heavily on thermal power generation to provide uninterrupted power during times of high demand. Hence, it is very necessary to improve the infrastructure for this," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

CM Vijay scraps Parandur airport project amid protests; announces 3-free cooking gas cylinders

MK Stalin moves Madras HC challenging TVK candidate's victory in Kolathur, seeks recount of vote