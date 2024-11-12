Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of Tiruvallur city, Chennai, schools closed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purposes

Intermittent, widespread rains lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, bringing residential neighbourhoods and roads under knee-deep water and leading to traffic congestion besides affecting public transport services. In light of the heavy rain forecast, holiday has been declared for all schools in Chennai

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Tuesday, as per IMD. Due to the deep circulation in the area of the Gulf of Mannar South Peninsular India and Tamil Nadu's southern region received heavy rainfall on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for multiple states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

In October, the disaster response force teams of the state and centre were on standby in 26 locations in Chennai and districts nearby. Also, 219 boats are ready for use for rain related tasks in Chennai and other parts of the state.