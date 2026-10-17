Tamil Nadu rain alert: IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts, heavy rain likely in Chennai

Chennai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for six districts in Tamil Nadu, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday, October 17. The districts under the alert are the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Ranipet.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast at isolated places in 25 other districts, including Chennai, as rain activity continues across the state. The IMD's latest forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry also indicates the possibility of very heavy rain on October 18, 19 and 20, followed by heavy rainfall on October 21, 22 and 23.

Heavy rain forecast in Chennai and 25 other districts

According to the IMD bulletin, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tiruppur, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Cuddalore, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur.

The forecast comes after heavy rain affected several parts of Tamil Nadu, with waterlogging disrupting traffic in Chennai and its outskirts. Commuters faced difficulties on stretches including GST Road, Maduravoyal, Poonamallee and the Porur toll plaza.

Tiruppur woman dies after tree branch falls on her

In a rain-related incident in Tiruppur, a 53-year-old woman, P Mariyal, died after a branch from a roadside tamarind tree fell on her in Kangeyam on Thursday evening.

Mariyal, a resident of Reddiyapalayam, had gone to a grocery store when the branch fell on her head at around 8.45 pm. She died at the spot following the incident, which occurred after heavy rainfall in the area.

Kanniyakumari records 18 cm rainfall

Kanniyakumari recorded the highest rainfall in the state, with Adayamadai receiving 18 cm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

Pollachi and PWD Makkinampatti in Coimbatore, along with Periyakulam in Theni, each recorded 15 cm of rainfall. Erode received around 150 mm of rain.

In Kancheepuram, Uthiramerur recorded 13.4 cm, the highest rainfall in the district. Kancheepuram's total rainfall stood at 22.18 cm until 6 pm on Friday.

Chennai sees rain and waterlogging

Rainfall was scattered across Chennai on Friday, with showers intensifying in some parts as the day progressed. The Meenambakkam observatory recorded 7.6 mm of rainfall by 5.30 pm, while several areas received moderate rain.

The IMD's warning indicates that rain activity is likely to continue across Tamil Nadu over the coming days. Residents, particularly those in districts under the orange alert, should follow official weather updates and local advisories as conditions develop.

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