Tamil Nadu: Pro-Hindu group leader hacked to death by unknown miscreants in Madurai

Tamil Nadu: In a shocking incident, a pro-Hindu group leader was hacked to death by a group of unknown miscreants in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Tuesday night. According to the information, the deceased has been identified as Manikandan who was the South District Deputy head of Hindu Makkal Katchi.

He was murdered after being intercepted by a group of men who fled after committing the crime.

Further details are awaited.

