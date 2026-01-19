Tamil Nadu polls 2026: Trouble in Congress-DMK alliance? TS Singh Deo says INDIA bloc is united Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026: Singh Deo, Congress' chairperson of the screening committee for Tamil Nadu, said people may have an opinion but asserted that the INDIA bloc will hold strong in the state.

Chennai:

Amid speculations that Congress may be willing to form an alliance with actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), party leader TS Singh Deo said on Monday that the INDIA bloc is united under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's leader. Singh Deo is party's chairperson of the screening committee for Tamil Nadu, where assembly elections will be held in March or April this year.

Singh Deo, a former deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh, said people may have an opinion but asserted that the INDIA bloc will hold strong in Tamil Nadu and will return to power. He also brushed aside reports of differences between the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying the alliance between them has worked well over the years.

"I am confident it will remain strong, and we are aiming to return to power with a capable Chief Minister M K Stalin," Singh Deo told reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the Congress state headquarters, in Chennai. "We are going to be stick together... whatever differences are there, those will be resolved like the issues within the family. We will work it out."

DMK or TVK? Congress' dilemma for Tamil Nadu polls

Questions were being raised over the future of INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, as several reports had claimed Congress' state unit had some reservations over alliance with the DMK. Manickam Tagore, Congress MP from Virudhunagar, had even called for an alliance like the United Democratic Front (UDF) in neighbouring Kerala and said that it is time to hold talks with DMK over power sharing.

In a social media post, the Lok Sabha MP had said that Congress does not "say bye-bye to allies" after elections. The UDF, led by Congress, is a template for coalition politics, Tagore had said. His remarks were seen by many as a single to DMK, which is the bigger alliance partner in Tamil Nadu. Although, reports later claimed that the Congress top brass has asked its leaders to be cautious while talking about allies.

Soon, Tagore even clarified his remarks and said that DMK was a "long-term" ally of the Congress. "I don't think there will be any discussions about changing allied partners. Congress is a long-term ally of the DMK. Congress leaders want seat negotiations to be completed early, as any delay may affect the perception of the alliance," he had said.

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will take place in March or April this year, along with those in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

