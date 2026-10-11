Tamil Nadu: PM Modi inaugurates Chennai Metro's Phase 2 stretch, shares ride with CM Vijay | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, and undertook a ride on it along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

He, along with Vijay, had flagged off the new services, which are covered under Corridor four of Phase two of the Metro Rail project, before buying a ticket to travel on it. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was also present on this occasion.

The Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch will a total of 11 elevated Metro stations covering approximately 15 km.

All about the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch

The new corridor has a unique 3.7-km double-decker structure. It also features advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations. It is expected to reduce daily travel time for commuters and improve connectivity between Chennai's rapidly growing western suburbs and the city centre.

According to Chennai Metro Rail, the commencement of regular passenger services in the stretch will be from 4 pm on Sunday and operations shall be in both directions up to 9 pm. From October 12, regular services in this stretch will be available from 7 am to 9 pm in both directions. The last train service shall depart at 9 pm from both terminals (Poonamallee Bypass Metro and Corridor 4 Vadapalani Metro).

The stations covered under the new Metro yellow line are Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee Bus stand, Poonamallee Government Hospital, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass, Porur Junction and Vadapalani.

PM Modi holds roadshow in Chennai

The Prime Minister arrived in Chennai earlier in the day. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Vijay and Arlekar at the airport. Later, he held a roadshow, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and his supporters lining up behind the barricades to welcome the Prime Minister.

As Modi's motorcade moved out of the airport, a serpentine queue of BJP workers and supporters waiting on roadsides waved to him and raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," slogans. The PM briefly halted his car, stood on its footboard and waved at the people.

Tamil Nadu BJP accorded him a warm welcome by also holding cultural programmes like traditional dance shows on specially earmarked spaces on the roadside near the airport.

(With PTI inputs)

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