Tamil Nadu: 'Mask up', Coimbatore administration issues notice amid spike in fever cases due to rains

Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district administration issued a notice appealing to people to wear masks and maintain social distancing in the wake of a spike in cases related to fever in the state. The authority said the fever cases saw a rise due to incessant rains in several districts.

The media reports said the Coimbatore administration has set up fever camps in the designated areas to curb the fever spread.

According to media reports, the district authority urged people to stay alert and follow the directive similar to Covid norms. They highlighted that symptoms like bodyache, runny nose, headache, cough and fever will persist for the next few days.

People with medical histories of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart-related diseases and cancer should consult with their doctors, the officials said.

The advisory also suggests people resort to some precautionary measures like - drinking boiled water and using rock salt and warm water to gargle if anyone has a sore throat.

Not long ago people were used to wearing masks during the pandemic. Now, again the administration urged people to maintain social distancing and wear a mask while leaving home. The authority also asked people to wash their hands and legs before entering the home and consume Vitamin C-rich food.

Rains in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry till November 23. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema for three days from Tuesday, the official said in a release. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to receive heavy rainfall today.

