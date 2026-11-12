Tamil Nadu man goes missing in Malaysia flash flood; family seeks govt intervention

Chennai:

A man from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district including seven of his associates went missing following a flash flood at a waterfall in Malaysia. The family of the man has sought state government's urgent intervention to trace him and coordinate with Malaysian authorities for information about his whereabouts. Durai Murugan, a resident of Karuppur village in Tiruchirappalli district had been working at a private company in Malaysia for the past two-and-a-half years. He went on a trip to a waterfall with 17 friends during the Diwali holidays. Murugan's wife told ANI that she last spoke with her husband over phone around 6:30 am on November 9 when he wished her for Diwali and informed that he was going out with friends.

The family had also appealed to the District Collector to take up the matter with the authorities in Chennai and Indian diplomatic mission in Malaysia, said Kaviyakkannan, a relative of the missing man. "We have approached the District Collector seeking urgent intervention in the case of Durai Murugan, a resident of Karuppur Panchayat in Manappari Union, who went to Malaysia two and a half years ago and was working in a private company," he said.

"During the Diwali holidays, he went on a trip with 17 of his friends to a waterfall in Malaysia. While they were bathing in the waterfall, there was a sudden flash flood, and eight people went missing. Of the eight, five bodies have been recovered, while the whereabouts of the remaining three, including Durai Murugan, are still unknown. We have not received any confirmed information on whether they are alive or dead," he told reporters. According to him, "we approached the District Collector and submitted a petition seeking immediate action. The Collector had assured us that the matter will be taken up with the authorities in Chennai and the Indian diplomatic mission in Malaysia."

"We request the Tamil Nadu government to intervene urgently, coordinate with the Malaysian authorities and ascertain whether Murugan is alive or missing," he added. The family has also appealed for immediate assistance to bring him back safely. The search operations are still underway.

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