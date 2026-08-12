Tamil Nadu makes state anthem 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' mandatory as first song at govt events

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government has made 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', the state's official song, mandatory as the first song to be sung at government events and official programmes across the state. The directive applies to programmes held at educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public organisations.

The official order comes days after a resolution unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 10, making the song mandatory to sing first at the beginning of any government event.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay moved the resolution in the Assembly, saying the state song should be accorded the highest priority in Tamil Nadu. The move is being seen as a challenge to the Centre's directive to play 'Vande Mataram' first in the sequence of songs at government events.

The resolution was supported by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Congress in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Speaker JCD Prabhakar announced that it had been passed unanimously and said no further approval was required for its implementation.

'Tamil is our life, our spirit'

Reacting to the passage of the resolution, Vijay said the move reflected the importance of Tamil language, culture and civilisation and thanked political parties for extending unanimous support to it. "Tamil is not merely a language; it is a thought-culture-civilisation, and moreover, Tamil is our life; Tamil is our emotion--this is what our Tamil Nadu government has fully realised," Vijay said in a post on X.

"Furthermore, this historic resolution, which upholds and safeguards the antiquity, uniqueness, pride, excellence, and the sentiments of the Tamil people toward the Tamil language, stands as the highest tribute offered to Mother Tamil. This day, on which this resolution has been passed, will endure forever in the history of Tamil Nadu," he added.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to all political parties for supporting the resolution, stating, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all political parties for unanimously supporting and passing this resolution. May the fame of Mother Tamil resound across the world! May the victorious journey of Tamil Nadu continue!"

Moving the resolution, Vijay said 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' must receive the highest priority in the state. "Tamil means pride, Tamil means power. The moment you say 'Tamil', the entire Tamil Nadu will come together and stand as one. Tamil Thai Vazhthu must hold the first place in Tamil Nadu. Giving first place to Tamil Thai Vazhthu is our state right," he said.

He urged all legislators to set aside political differences and support the resolution, stressing that the TVK government would not compromise on protecting the dignity of the State Song.

History of Tamil Thai Vazhthu dates back to 1891

The resolution notes that Tamil is one of the world's oldest classical languages and that Tamil civilisation represents one of the world's oldest cultural traditions.

It also traces the history of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' to Manonmaniam, an 1891 play written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar. A government order issued on November 23, 1970, directed that the song be sung first at government functions.

A government order issued on November 23, 1970, directed that the song be sung first at government functions. On December 12, 2021, "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" was officially granted the status of the state song, making it mandatory to sing it before functions in educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings, and other public institutions in Tamil Nadu.

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