Tamil Nadu: Madurai Airport receives bomb threat email; authorities launch search operation

Madurai:

Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu on Thursday received an email warning of a bomb threat within the airport premises. The airport authorities promptly alerted the police commissioner and district collector, leading to thorough security checks and a detailed investigation across the entire facility.

Sniffer dogs and bomb squad units were deployed to inspect the premises.

"An email was received by the Madurai Airport Director claiming that a bomb had been placed inside the airport. Following this, Airport Director Muthukumar informed the Madurai District Collector and the Commissioner of Police about the threat. Subsequently, CISF personnel and police jointly conducted intensive searches in and around the airport premises. All vehicles entering the airport were subjected to strict checks by the bomb disposal squad before being allowed inside. Sniffer dogs were deployed, and bomb detection experts carried out detailed inspections at vehicle parking areas, passenger arrival zones, and other public gathering points within the airport," Madurai Airport Director told ANI.

Bomb threat in Hyderabad

Earlier, a bomb threat targeting the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) prompted an immediate security response from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police. Authorities have since confirmed the threat was a hoax.

An anonymous email, received around 6 am, claimed that explosives had been planted at the airport as well as in several schools across Hyderabad. In response, security teams conducted extensive anti-sabotage checks throughout the airport premises.

Probe launched to trace source of the threatening email

Following a thorough search, officials confirmed that no explosives were found and airport operations continued without disruption.

Acting on a formal complaint, RGIA police registered a case and launched a probe to identify and trace the source of the threatening email.