Tamil Nadu jailbreak: Thekkampatti sub-jail's deputy superintendent suspended by CM Vijay over lapses

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the suspension of Thekkampatti sub-jail's deputy jail superintendent over lapses following a major jailbreak earlier this week, said an official order on Saturday. He also ordered action again prison personnel for dereliction of duty and security lapses.

The October 26 incident in the Theni district saw 17 prisoners escape, but they were captured later by the police.

In his order dated October 30, deputy jail superintendent (in-charge) N Ramalingam has been suspended with immediate effect. Further, N Nageswaran, Deputy Jailor who had been holding additional charge of the Theni district sub-jail since August 6, 2024, has also been placed under suspension.

Vijay has also ordered the immediate transfer of senior jail officials, including R Krishnaraj, who is serving as the Superintendent of the Madurai Central Prison.

He has issued a strong warning, emphasising that prison officials must execute their duties with absolute dedication, alertness, and unwavering alertness to ensure there are no gaps in prison security. He made it clear that the government "will not tolerate complacency, and any official found guilty of lethargy, negligence, or laxity in the future will face the highest level of disciplinary action".

The major jailbreak in Thekkampatti

The incident happened on October 26's night when the prisoners faked a medical emergency and overpowered the guards and security personnel before escaping from the sub-jail. The jailbreak forced the police launch a major search operation and form 17 specialised teams to hunt the escapers.

They were caught later by the police within 43 hours. Later, the state government said the escaped prisoners would be transferred to high-security correctional facilities in Salem, Vellore, Cuddalore, Puzhal and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Following the incident, Director General of Police (DGP) (prison) Sandeep Rai Rathore was transferred from the Thekkampatti sub-jail, and posted as Director General of Police / Chief Vigilance Officer, TANGEDCO, Chennai. Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police, Enforcement Bureau CID, Chennai, K Shankar, has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police / DG of Prisons and Correctional Services, Chennai, in Rathore's place.

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