Tamil Nadu jailbreak: 17 inmates escape after assaulting guard in Theni, several caught; manhunt on

As many as 17 inmates have escaped from a jail in Tamil Nadu's Theni district after allegedly assaulting a security guard, said officials on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday night at the sub-jail in the Thekkampatti village near Andipatti.

The incident forced the police to launch a statewide manhunt and form several teams to nab the escaped inmates. According to officials, the inmates faked injuries and when a jail staff approached them, they allegedly assaulted him and escaped.

According to a media report, Gr. II Police personnel Thangapandi was injured during the jailbreak. Thangapandi, who is currently attached to the Thekkampatti sub-jail, sustained a head injury and was taken to the Government Hospital at G Vilakku.

The inmates have been identified as Lingam, Raja Singandhar, Karuppasamy, Silambarasan, Tirupati, Menjisundaram, Sabari, Pon Muthu, Nijanth, Karthik Raja, Mugilan, Selva, Tarun, Rajkumar, Praveen, Muthu Elango and Rajuvin.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Rajya Sabha member P Wilson has targeted the Tamil Nadu government over the jailbreak and said this shows that law and order situation is deteriorating under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's leadership.

"Honble Chief minister C. Joseph Vijay @CMOTamilnadu who holds portfolio also should hang his head in shame and resign taking moral responsibility for the terrible law and order breakdown across the state. Just last week, the high security de tel prison at Puzhal also saw two jailbreaks when two men escaped from it," he said on X.

Case registered, special teams formed

The Tamil Nadu Police has registered a case and formed special teams to hunt down the inmates. As per officials, four of them have already been caught and taken into custody. The police said security has been intensified at all checkpoints and vehicles are being thoroughly checked.

Surveillance has also been ramped up in neighbouring districts, especially Viluppuram, as it is believed that many inmates are from there. Authorities in Idukki, Madurai and Dindigul districts have also been alerted, and images of the escaped inmates are being shared with the locals to help police track them down.

"17 inmates have escaped from the Theni sub-jail. As a precaution, we have set up check posts at 16 locations in the neighbouring Dindigul district and are checking all vehicles," Dindigul Superintendent of Police (SP) S Jeyakumar told news agency ANI.

The police said it will be probed how the inmates managed to escape and if there was any security lapse. Based on the investigation, action will be taken if anyone is found responsible for the escape of the inmates.

ALSO READ:

Former Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi arrested in Rs 100 crore private schools scam