Tamil Nadu in deep debt? Vijay govt's White Paper alleges massive fiscal stress under DMK rule

Chennai:

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on Tuesday unveiled a much-anticipated white paper on Tamil Nadu's finances, presenting a stark assessment of the state's fiscal health and placing the blame squarely on the previous DMK administration led by former Chief Minister MK Stalin. Releasing the report at the Secretariat, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the state is grappling with an unprecedented financial burden, marked by mounting debt, a widening revenue deficit and increasing pressure on public finances. The release of the white paper fulfils a key promise made by Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay shortly after assuming office.

Tamil Nadu's debt nears Rs 10 lakh crore

According to the report, Tamil Nadu's direct debt has surged to nearly Rs 10 lakh crore, almost double the level recorded five years ago when it stood at around Rs 4.8 lakh crore. The white paper further stated that when off-budget borrowings, government guarantees and other liabilities are taken into account, the state's overall financial burden rises to an estimated Rs 13.18 lakh crore. Finance Minister Wilson described the situation as alarming and pointed out that the state currently faces a revenue deficit of Rs 78,324 crore, calling it a "new high, not seen so far."

Debt growth outpaces decades of borrowing

One of the report's most striking observations is that the debt accumulated during the last five years exceeds the total debt Tamil Nadu had built up over the previous six decades. The minister also alleged that a substantial portion of the borrowings was used to meet routine expenditure rather than being invested in long-term infrastructure creation and productive assets. The findings have intensified the political debate over fiscal management and spending priorities during the previous administration.

Every newborn carries a debt burden

The financial status report estimates that every child born in Tamil Nadu effectively carries a debt burden of approximately Rs 1.28 lakh. The document highlights growing concerns over the sustainability of public finances, particularly as debt servicing costs continue to rise. According to the report, for every rupee earned by the state government, nearly 22.8 paise is spent solely on paying interest obligations, leaving less room for development spending and welfare initiatives.

Revenue deficit and debt ratios raise concerns

The white paper notes that Tamil Nadu's revenue deficit has increased sharply from Rs 46,538 crore to Rs 78,324 crore over the past five years, indicating a widening gap between government earnings and expenditure. The state's outstanding debt-to-GSDP ratio currently stands at 28.2 per cent, while the State's Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio is reported at 5.45 per cent, a figure the government described as relatively low. According to the report, these indicators point towards increasing fiscal stress and the need for corrective measures.

Tamil Nadu trails several major states

Drawing comparisons with other leading states, the white paper claims Tamil Nadu's debt burden is significantly higher than several of its economic peers. While Gujarat's debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 17.6 per cent, Maharashtra's is 19.7 per cent and Karnataka's is 23.4 per cent, Tamil Nadu's ratio is reported at 28.3 per cent. The figures have been cited by the government as evidence of the state's deteriorating fiscal position over recent years.

Why the white paper matters

White papers are often used by governments to provide a detailed assessment of a state's financial condition and outline the challenges inherited from previous administrations. The TVK government is expected to use the findings as a roadmap for future fiscal reforms, spending rationalisation and debt management strategies. The report is also likely to become a key political document as the government seeks to justify its economic policies and distinguish itself from its predecessor.

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