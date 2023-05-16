Methanol, not alcohol, led to TN hooch tragedy, accused also receives Rs 50,000 for treatment | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Methanol, not alcohol, led to TN hooch tragedy, accused also receivs Rs 50,000 for treatment | DETAILS

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: The hooch incident in Tamil Nadu has taken a dramatic turn as the police on Tuesday claimed that the tragedy that struck Ekkiyarkuppam and Perunkaranai villages was due to the consumption of methanol and not due to spurious liquor. Giving the incident a major twist, the accused has also been provided money for treatment from the CM relief fund. As per the latest updates, the case relating to deaths in the Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts case has been transferred to CB-CID.

Methanol, not spurious liquor behind the tragedy

The police on Tuesday informed that methanol, a deadly concoction made by illicit brewers, is the reason behind the hooch tragedy that struck Ekkiyarkuppam and Perunkaranai villages of Tamil Nadu and not spurious liquor. A release from DGP C Sylendra Babu affirmed that the organic chemical was procured from a man from Puducherry by various persons and it was used to brew the spurious liquor.

This light, volatile, colourless and flammable liquid is used for industrial purposes. Methanol has the odour of alcohol. "Due to the effective measures taken to prevent the brewing of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu, and also the enhanced vigil to curtail the movement of the illicit liquor, resulted in its non-availability in the state. Few persons resorted to selling the chemical substance stolen from industrial units. Hence, this tragedy," the release said.

Investigation underway

The release further informed that an investigation is underway to find out from which industrial unit this methanol was stolen and the nexus between those involved in this nefarious activity.

"Samples of the spirit seized from Ekkiyarkuppam village near Marakkanam in Villupuram district and Perunkaranai village in Chengalpattu district were sent for analysis and the report stated that it was methanol and not hooch that led to the deaths," the release said and added two persons who sold the spirit were arrested and further investigation is on.

Accused also received money for treatment

Moreover, the accused in Chengalpattu hooch incident also received Rs 50,000 for treatment, from CM relief fund. "Accused in Chengalpattu hooch incident also received Rs 50,000 for treatment, from CM relief fund," read a tweet from ANI.

Former CM Edappadi Palaniswami and state BJP president Annamalai slam the DMK Government over this. The death toll has increased to 20- 13 in Villupuram and 7 in Chengalpattu.

Case tranfered to CB-CID

As per the latest development, the case relating to deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts case has been transferred to CB-CID.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: 12 dead, several hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Three dead after inhaling toxic fumes in septic tank in Cuddalore