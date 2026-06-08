Tamil Nadu: Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa checkmates CM Vijay in friendly chess showdown | WATCH

Chennai:

Playing a game of chess with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa outsmarted the Chief Minister and delivered a checkmate during their friendly match.

The Chief Minister, who was fully focused during the game, was seen standing beside his large office table while making his moves. Despite his efforts, Praggnanandhaa’s final move ended the game in a checkmate. The CM smiled and applauded his young opponent, while those present also appreciated the moment.

A video released by the state government showed Praggnanandhaa meeting the Chief Minister along with his parents. State Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu member secretary J Meghanatha Reddy were also present, along with the grandmaster’s family.

Sports authority awards Rs 50 lakh

Later, the Chief Minister honoured Praggnanandhaa with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for his recent achievement in international chess.

“The Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay, today (8.6.2026) presented a cheque for 50 lakh rupees as the highest incentive, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority, to Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, who became the first Indian to win the title in the Norway Chess 2026 series held in the Norwegian capital Oslo, thereby creating a historic achievement, at the Secretariat,” the Chief Minister office posted on X.

Praggnanandhaa resounding victory in Norway Chess tournament

Praggnanandhaa had recently made history by winning the Norway Chess tournament in Oslo, becoming the first Indian to claim the title since its inception in 2013. In the final round, he defeated Germany’s Vincent Keymer.

Speaking about his victory, Praggnanandhaa said, "He (CM) played well. I won," Praggnanandhaa later told reporters.

He also described the Norway Chess triumph as the biggest achievement of his career, noting that wins against top players, including Magnus Carlsen, made the title especially memorable.

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