Tamil Nadu government to deliver ration door-to-door on these dates ahead of Diwali Tamil Nadu news: An official statement said the scheme will be implemented across the entire state at the same time, reaching approximately 21.7 lakh ration cardholders.

Chennai:

In a special move to ease access for vulnerable citizens, the Tamil Nadu government announced that essential commodities distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) will be delivered directly to the homes of senior citizens and differently-abled ration cardholders on October 6 and 7, ahead of the Diwali festival on October 20.

This initiative will be implemented under the ‘Thayumanavar’ Scheme, launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin in August, which aims to provide convenient and dignified delivery of essential goods to sections of society who face mobility or health challenges.

21.7 lakh beneficiaries to benefit

According to an official release, the scheme will be rolled out simultaneously across the state, benefiting around 21.7 lakh ration cardholders. Those aged above 70 years and persons with disabilities holding PDS ration cards will not need to visit fair price shops or stand in queues.

Under this system, vehicles from fair price shops will transport essential commodities, such as rice, sugar, pulses, and kerosene, directly to the beneficiaries’ doorsteps.

Transparency and efficiency measures

To ensure transparency and accuracy, the PDS staff will use electronic weighing scales and e-POS (electronic point of sale) machines during distribution. The government has also instructed fair price shops to display notices with clear information about the schedule and beneficiaries to promote awareness and accountability.

Officials added that this initiative is part of a larger effort to enhance digital monitoring and improve the quality of service in Tamil Nadu’s ration distribution network.

Government’s appeal to beneficiaries

The state government has urged all eligible senior citizens and differently-abled individuals to make use of the doorstep delivery service and avoid crowding at ration shops during the festive season.

This timely initiative, coming just before Diwali, reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s most vulnerable citizens.