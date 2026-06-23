Tamil Nadu goes to SC against Madras HC's decision allowing lamp lighting atop Thiruparankundram Hill

Madurai:

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order that permitted the lighting of the "Karthigai Deepam" atop a stone pillar located near a dargah on the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

The Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenges the January 6 judgment of a division bench of the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench, which upheld an earlier order passed by a single judge in December 2025 allowing devotees to light the lamp at the 'Deepa Thoon' (stone lamp pillar).

The petition was filed in the Supreme Court on June 11, shortly after the new government led by TVK chief Vijay assumed office.

The dispute centres on the Deepa Thoon situated around 50 metres away from a dargah atop the Thiruparankundram hill. Several devotees had approached the High Court seeking permission to light the traditional lamp at the site.

However, the State's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, which administers the Lord Subramaniya Temple located at the foothill, opposed the plea, arguing that there was no established custom of lighting the lamp at that particular spot and that the ritual was traditionally performed elsewhere.

Justice GR Swaminathan allowed the petitions, observing that lighting the lamp would not infringe upon the rights of the dargah and that preventing devotees from carrying out the ritual would violate their religious rights. When the state administration did not implement the order, contempt proceedings followed, during which the court directed that the ritual be carried out with protection from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Subsequently, a division bench upheld both the original order and the directions issued during the contempt proceedings. The State had earlier approached the Supreme Court against the contempt-related order in December last year, but the petition was not listed for hearing.

In its January judgment, the division bench ruled that permitting the lighting of the lamp would not create any law-and-order issues. It also held that protecting religious traditions was the responsibility of the temple administration and rejected the State's argument that the Deepa Thoon was merely a survey stone erected during the British era.

About the dispute

The Thiruparankundram Hill case is a long-standing legal and communal dispute in Madurai concerning religious rights, ownership claims over the hill, and access to the Deepa Thoon located near the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah atop the hill.

The dispute involves the centuries-old Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple and the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah, with multiple legal issues surrounding religious practices, historical claims and the use of spaces shared by devotees of different faiths.

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