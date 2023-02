Follow us on Image Source : ANI Four girls drown in Kaveri river in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: At least four girl students from Government Middle School, Viralimalai, Pudukottai district died after drowning in the Kaveri river in Mayanur, Karur district during an excursion trip, Karur Police informed on Wednesday.

According to cops, bodies of all four girls have been recovered.

