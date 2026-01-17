Tamil Nadu gears up for 2026 polls: AIADMK unveils welfare promises, TVK sets campaign machinery Tamil Nadu polls: TVK chief Vijay unveiled an Election Campaign Committee to drive operations across Tamil Nadu's 234 constituencies, managing statewide to grassroots campaigns, meetings, and strategies. He urged party workers to unite and strengthen the organisation.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu's political arena buzzes ahead of mid-2026 Assembly elections, with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rolling out voter-centric pledges Saturday (January 17), Vijay's TVK forming a statewide campaign committee Friday (January 16), and Congress leaders converging in Delhi for strategy talks. Ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) banks on 2024 Lok Sabha momentum; AIADMK-BJP NDA eyes 2021 redemption.

AIADMK's voter magnet promises led by EPS

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami launched phase one pledges, honoring Jayalalithaa via tributes and sweets at Chennai HQ.

Here are the key highlights-

1. Women's Welfare Kulavilakku Scheme: Rs 2,000 monthly to ration families, direct to women heads. To promote economic equality and strengthen household security, the AIADMK will provide Rs 2,000 per month to all ration card–holding families. The assistance will be directly credited to the bank account of the woman head of the household.

2. Free bus travel for all: The AIADMK will extend free bus travel to men travelling in city buses, while continuing the existing free bus travel scheme for women, ensuring affordable and accessible public transport for all sections of society. Extended to men on city buses; women's scheme intact.

3. Amma Illam Scheme- Housing for all: Free rural concrete homes, urban apartments for landless.

Under the Amma Illam Scheme, the government will-

Acquire land and construct concrete houses free of cost for the houseless in rural areas

Build and allot apartments in urban areas for those without homes

Provide separate concrete houses for Scheduled Caste families when sons establish independent households after marriage

4. Job boost/Expansion of Rural Employment Guarantee: MGNREGA to 150 days (up from Centre's 125). While the Central Government has announced an increase in the employment guarantee scheme from 100 to 125 days, the AIADMK will raise it to 150 days, significantly strengthening rural livelihoods and income security.

5. Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme: Rs 25,000 subsidy for 5 lakh women. To enhance women’s mobility and economic participation, five lakh women will be provided two-wheelers with a subsidy of Rs 25,000 each under the Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme.

Vijay's TVK builds poll war room

TVK president Vijay announced an Election Campaign Committee to spearhead efforts across 234 constituencies. The panel oversees state-to-local campaigns, meetings, and strategy execution. Vijay called for cadre unity to fortify organisation.

Multi-front battle shapes up

AIADMK realigned with BJP post-2023 split, rebounding from 2024 Lok Sabha setbacks to challenge DMK's hold. Congress brass meets at Indira Bhawan (4 PM Saturday) for seat-sharing, prep amid intensifying rivalry. Elections pit welfare visions against incumbency in this dynamic southern state.