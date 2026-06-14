Tamil Nadu: Gautami Tadimalla resigns from AIADMK amid exodus; all about the actor-politician

Chennai:

Actress and AIADMK Deputy Propaganda Secretary Gautami Tadimalla has resigned from the party, stepping down from both her organisational post and primary membership with immediate effect. Her exit comes at a time when the AIADMK is witnessing a series of high-profile departures following its disappointing performance in the 2026 Assembly elections.



While Gautami has not detailed the reasons behind her decision, her resignation adds to the growing list of senior leaders and former elected representatives leaving the party in recent months.

“Taking into consideration the current political climate, which makes it impossible for me to continue serving the party with peace of mind, I am resigning from my position as a primary member of the AIADMK and from the post of Party Propaganda Deputy Secretary, effective today,” the letter read.

Who is Gautami Tadimalla?

Gautami is a well-known actress and social activist who has also had a long association with politics. She first joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1997 during the leadership of LK Advani and actively campaigned for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

She later took a break from political activities after the birth of her daughter. Gautami returned to active politics with the BJP in 2017 and was subsequently appointed in-charge of the Rajapalayam Assembly constituency in 2021.

In October 2023, she resigned from the BJP, alleging that certain senior leaders in the party had supported a person who had fraudulently taken control of her properties. A few months later, on February 14, 2024, she joined the AIADMK in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. On 21 October 2024, she was appointed the party’s Deputy Propaganda Secretary.

Apart from politics and cinema, Gautami is involved in charitable activities. She founded the Life Again Foundation, an organisation that works to support cancer patients.

AIADMK faces steady stream of exits after 2026 poll setback

Since the announcement of the 2026 election results, the AIADMK has seen several prominent leaders leave the party, with many choosing to join actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Among those who recently switched sides are former minister KT Pachaimaal, former Tirunelveli Mayor E Bhuvaneswari, former MPs R Vanaroja, N Balaganga and A Elavarasan, along with former MLAs S Ravi and S Murugesan.

The exodus has also included several former ministers who served in previous AIADMK governments. MC Sampath, Kadambur C Raju, Udumalai K Radhakrishnan and NR Sivapathi have all joined TVK in recent weeks. Former ministers Vellamandi N Natarajan and MSM Anandan have also moved to Vijay’s party. These former ministers were among over 300 AIADMK members who switched sides.

In addition, S Jayakumar, Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama and Esakki Subaya resigned, who were elected on AIADMK ticket, resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK.

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