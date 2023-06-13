Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. ED conducts searches against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

ED conducts searches against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu: ED on Tuesday conducted searches against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and others as a part of a money laundering investigation.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2023 10:29 IST
ED conducts searches against Tamil Nadu Electricity
Image Source : FILE PHOTO ED conducts searches against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and others. According to officials, the searches are being conducted as a part of a money laundering investigation. 

The raids are being carried out at Balaji's premises in state capital Chennai and Karur. The Supreme Court had last month allowed a police and ED probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji, who also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

The searches are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. Last month, the Income-tax department too had searched people close to Balaji in the state.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu

Top News

Related Tamil-nadu News

Latest News