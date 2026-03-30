Tamil Nadu elections 2026: PMK releases final list of candidates | Check here

Chennai:

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Monday released its final list of candidates for the elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The party, which is a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has been allotted 18 seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement.

As per the list, M Thilagabama will contest from Perambur, Sowmiya Anbumani from Dharmapuri, Tamilarasi Adhimoolam from Vriddhachalam, M Karthi from Salem West, Paadi V Selvam from Pennagaram, CR Bhaskaran from Polur, K Balu from Tiruporur, K Vaithi from Jayankondam, and S Sadasivam from Salem North.

Along with them, the party has fielded C Sivakumar in Vikravandi, K Saravanan in Sholingur, Sithamalli A Palanichamy in Mayiladuthurai, P Maheshkumar in Uthiramerur, AP Chezhiyan in Rishivandiyam, and Anbu Cholan in Kattumannarkoil.

PMK chief confident of NDA win

PMK is led by Anbumani Ramadoss, who has expressed confidence in a win for the NDA, which comprises the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), and many other smaller parties. Under the agreement, AIADMK will contest on 169 seats, the BJP on 27, the AMMK on 11, the Tamil Maanila Congress five, and the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) and the Puratchi Bharatham one seat each.

Ramadoss believes the alliance will win over 200 seats. As per Ramadoss, there is strong coordination between all parties at the grassroot level, describing the NDA bloc as a "give and take" partnership. Taking Chief Minister MK Stalin, the PMK supremo also said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has ignored the women in the coastal state.

"This election will definitely show the DMK the door because there is no women's safety. Every day, women and children are being abused... Social justice is completely lost... It's a complete misrule of the DMK. People are waiting to elect our alliance and I'm very confident that we will win more than 200 seats," said Ramadoss, as reported by news agency ANI.

The polling in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, and the results will be declared on May 4.

ALSO READ - Monthly grant for women, aid to farmers and more: DMK unveils manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections