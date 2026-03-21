Tamil Nadu elections 2026: NDA nears seat-sharing deal; AIADMK to get lion's share

Chennai:

As the polling date for elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly draws closer, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has scrambled to finalise its seat-sharing agreement, with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran meeting Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah in this regard in Delhi on Saturday.

Following the meeting, Dhinakaran said the seat-sharing agreement will be finalised likely in the next two to three days. "I did not come here regarding the seat sharing but to discuss strategies on how to defeat the DMK. We discussed how to work across all 234 constituencies, and he has given some instructions and advice on this. I came here mainly for that purpose, and within the next two to three days we will finalise our seat sharing in an amicable manner," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

AIADMK to get lion's share

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is likely to get the lion's share of around 160 to 170 seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement. Quoting a senior AIADMK leader, PTI reported that this was to necessary said that the party obtains a clear majority to form government on its own in the coastal state. It must be mentioned here that a party simply needs 118 MLAs to form government in Tamil Nadu.

Likewise, the BJP will be given 30 seat, 10 seats more than what it got in the 2021 assembly polls. Meanwhile, Anbumani Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and AMMK will get 17 and nine seats, respectively. Former Union Minister GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) may receive three seats.

"Our party senior and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is directly involved in the seat-sharing talks and already the initial round with Palaniswami has been completed," PTI quoted a senior BJP leader as saying.

A look at NDA's seat-sharing agreement in 2021

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections, the AIADMK had won 66 of the 179 seats it contested. The BJP fielded 20 candidates and won just four seats. The PMK, which suffered a split last year owing to the leadership dispute between S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani, which was allotted 23 seats and it had won five seats.

This year, the polling in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23 and the counting will take place on May 4.