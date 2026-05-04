Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Leading candidates across 234 seats, early trends and more

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 cover all 234 constituencies across the state, making it one of the most closely watched political contests in the country. The results will determine the composition of the next legislative assembly and shape the state’s political direction for the coming years. As counting progresses, constituency-wise winners and leading candidates offer the clearest snapshot of the ground reality, from Chennai’s urban pockets to rural strongholds across the state.
As trends update by 8:35 am in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, the DMK-led alliance has widened its early lead, now ahead in 31 seats. The AIADMK-led front is trailing with 11 seats, while actor Vijay’s TVK continues to hold its ground with leads in 12 constituencies. The gap suggests early momentum in favour of the DMK alliance, though counting is still in its initial stages.
In 2021, the DMK returned to power with a clear majority, winning a dominant share of seats across regions, while AIADMK saw a decline after its 2016 victory, when it had secured 135 seats and a vote share of over 40%. The shift between these two elections highlighted changing voter sentiment, alliance dynamics, and regional swings that continue to influence the 2026 contest.
As counting progresses, constituency-wise winners and leading candidates offer the clearest picture of the political mood, from urban belts like Chennai and its suburbs to rural strongholds across western and southern Tamil Nadu. Early trends across all 234 constituencies will indicate whether the incumbent has retained its advantage or if voters have opted for another shift in mandate.
The full list of winners and leading candidates provides a comprehensive snapshot of the results, capturing landslide victories, tight contests, and key upsets that will define Tamil Nadu’s political landscape for the next five years.
|Serial number
|Constituency
|Leading candidates
|Leading party
|1
|Gummidipoondi
|2
|Ponneri (SC)
|3
|Tiruttani
|4
|Thiruvallur
|5
|Poonamallee (SC)
|6
|Avadi
|7
|Maduravoyal
|8
|Ambattur
|9
|Madavaram
|10
|Tiruvottiyur
|11
|Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar
|12
|Perambur
|13
|Kolathur
|14
|Villivakkam
|15
|Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar (SC)
|16
|Egmore (SC)
|17
|Royapuram
|18
|Harbour
|19
|Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
|20
|Thousand Lights
|21
|Anna Nagar
|22
|Virugampakkam
|23
|Saidapet
|24
|Thiyagarayanagar
|25
|Mylapore
|26
|Velachery
|27
|Shozhinganallur
|28
|Alandur
|29
|Sriperumbudur (SC)
|30
|Pallavaram
|31
|Tambaram
|32
|Chengalpattu
|33
|Thiruporur
|34
|Cheyyur (SC)
|35
|Madurantakam (SC)
|36
|Uthiramerur
|37
|Kancheepuram
|38
|Arakkonam (SC)
|39
|Sholingur
|40
|Katpadi
|41
|Ranipet
|42
|Arcot
|43
|Vellore
|44
|Anaikattu
|45
|Kilvaithinankuppam (SC)
|46
|Gudiyattam (SC)
|47
|Vaniyambadi
|48
|Ambur
|49
|Jolarpet
|50
|Tiruppattur
|51
|Uthangarai (SC)
|52
|Bargur
|53
|Krishnagiri
|54
|Veppanahalli
|55
|Hosur
|56
|Thalli
|57
|Palacodu
|58
|Pennagaram
|59
|Dharmapuri
|60
|Pappireddippatti
|61
|Harur (SC)
|62
|Chengam (SC)
|63
|Tiruvannamalai
|64
|Kilpennathur
|65
|Kalasapakkam
|66
|Polur
|67
|Arani
|68
|Cheyyar
|69
|Vandavasi (SC)
|70
|Gingee
|71
|Mailam
|72
|Tindivanam (SC)
|73
|Vanur (SC)
|74
|Viluppuram
|75
|Vikravandi
|76
|Tirukkoyilur
|77
|Ulundurpettai
|78
|Rishivandiyam
|79
|Sankarapuram
|80
|Kallakurichi (SC)
|81
|Gangavalli (SC)
|82
|Attur(SC)
|83
|Yercaud (ST)
|84
|Omalur
|85
|Mettur
|86
|Edappadi
|87
|Sankari
|88
|Salem (West)
|89
|Salem (North)
|90
|Salem (South)
|91
|Veerapandi
|92
|Rasipuram (SC)
|93
|Senthamangalam (ST)
|94
|Namakkal
|95
|Paramathi-Velur
|96
|Tiruchengodu
|97
|Kumarapalayam
|98
|Erode (East)
|99
|Erode (West)
|100
|Modakkurichi
|101
|Dharapuram (SC)
|102
|Kangayam
|103
|Perundurai
|104
|Bhavani
|105
|Anthiyur
|106
|Gobichettipalayam
|107
|Bhavanisagar (SC)
|108
|Udhagamandalam
|109
|Gudalur (SC)
|110
|Coonoor
|111
|Mettuppalayam
|112
|Avanashi (SC)
|113
|Tiruppur (North)
|114
|Tiruppur (South)
|115
|Palladam
|116
|Sulur
|117
|Kavundampalayam
|118
|Coimbatore (North)
|119
|Thondamuthur
|120
|Coimbatore (South)
|121
|Singanallur
|122
|Kinathukadavu
|123
|Pollachi
|124
|Valparai (SC)
|125
|Udumalaipettai
|126
|Madathukulam
|127
|Palani
|128
|Oddanchatram
|129
|Athoor
|130
|Nilakkottai (SC)
|131
|Natham
|132
|Dindigul
|133
|Vedasandur
|134
|Aravakurichi
|135
|Karur
|136
|Krishnarayapuram (SC)
|137
|Kulithalai
|138
|Manapparai
|139
|Srirangam
|140
|Tiruchirappalli (West)
|141
|Tiruchirappalli (East)
|142
|Thiruverumbur
|143
|Lalgudi
|144
|Manachanallur
|145
|Musiri
|146
|Thuraiyur (SC)
|147
|Perambalur (SC)
|148
|Kunnam
|149
|Ariyalur
|150
|Jayankondam
|151
|Tittakudi (SC)
|152
|Vriddhachalam
|153
|Neyveli
|154
|Panruti
|155
|Cuddalore
|156
|Kurinjipadi
|157
|Bhuvanagiri
|158
|Chidambaram
|159
|Kattumannarkoil (SC)
|160
|Sirkazhi (SC)
|161
|Mayiladuthurai
|162
|Poompuhar
|163
|Nagapattinam
|164
|Kilvelur (SC)
|165
|Vedaranyam
|166
|Thiruthuraipoondi (SC)
|167
|Mannargudi
|168
|Thiruvarur
|169
|Nannilam
|170
|Thiruvidaimarudur (SC)
|171
|Kumbakonam
|172
|Papanasam
|173
|Thiruvaiyaru
|174
|Thanjavur
|175
|Orathanadu
|176
|Pattukkottai
|177
|Peravurani
|178
|Gandharvakottai (SC)
|179
|Viralimalai
|180
|Pudukkottai
|181
|Thirumayam
|182
|Alangudi
|183
|Aranthangi
|184
|Karaikudi
|185
|Tiruppattur
|186
|Sivaganga
|187
|Manamadurai (SC)
|188
|Melur
|189
|Madurai East
|190
|Sholavandan (SC)
|191
|Madurai North
|192
|Madurai South
|193
|Madurai Central
|194
|Madurai West
|195
|Thiruparankundram
|196
|Thirumangalam
|197
|Usilampatti
|198
|Andipatti
|199
|Periyakulam (SC)
|200
|Bodinayakanur
|201
|Cumbum
|202
|Rajapalayam
|203
|Srivilliputhur (SC)
|204
|Sattur
|205
|Sivakasi
|206
|Virudhunagar
|207
|Aruppukkottai
|208
|Tiruchuli
|209
|Paramakudi (SC)
|210
|Tiruvadanai
|211
|Ramanathapuram
|212
|Mudhukulathur
|213
|Vilathikulam
|214
|Thoothukkudi
|215
|Tiruchendur
|216
|Srivaikuntam
|217
|Ottapidaram (SC)
|218
|Kovilpatti
|219
|Sankarankovil (SC)
|220
|Vasudevanallur (SC)
|221
|Kadayanallur
|222
|Tenkasi
|223
|Alangulam
|224
|Tirunelveli
|225
|Ambasamudram
|226
|Palayamkottai
|227
|Nanguneri
|228
|Radhapuram
|229
|Kanniyakumari
|230
|Nagercoil
|231
|Colachel
|232
|Padmanabhapuram
|233
|Vilavancode
|234
|Killiyoor
Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?