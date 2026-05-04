Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Leading candidates across 234 seats, early trends and more

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 cover all 234 constituencies across the state, making it one of the most closely watched political contests in the country. The results will determine the composition of the next legislative assembly and shape the state’s political direction for the coming years. As counting progresses, constituency-wise winners and leading candidates offer the clearest snapshot of the ground reality, from Chennai’s urban pockets to rural strongholds across the state.

As trends update by 8:35 am in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, the DMK-led alliance has widened its early lead, now ahead in 31 seats. The AIADMK-led front is trailing with 11 seats, while actor Vijay’s TVK continues to hold its ground with leads in 12 constituencies. The gap suggests early momentum in favour of the DMK alliance, though counting is still in its initial stages.

In 2021, the DMK returned to power with a clear majority, winning a dominant share of seats across regions, while AIADMK saw a decline after its 2016 victory, when it had secured 135 seats and a vote share of over 40%. The shift between these two elections highlighted changing voter sentiment, alliance dynamics, and regional swings that continue to influence the 2026 contest.

As counting progresses, constituency-wise winners and leading candidates offer the clearest picture of the political mood, from urban belts like Chennai and its suburbs to rural strongholds across western and southern Tamil Nadu. Early trends across all 234 constituencies will indicate whether the incumbent has retained its advantage or if voters have opted for another shift in mandate.

The full list of winners and leading candidates provides a comprehensive snapshot of the results, capturing landslide victories, tight contests, and key upsets that will define Tamil Nadu’s political landscape for the next five years.

Serial number Constituency Leading candidates Leading party 1 Gummidipoondi 2 Ponneri (SC) 3 Tiruttani 4 Thiruvallur 5 Poonamallee (SC) 6 Avadi 7 Maduravoyal 8 Ambattur 9 Madavaram 10 Tiruvottiyur 11 Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar 12 Perambur 13 Kolathur 14 Villivakkam 15 Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar (SC) 16 Egmore (SC) 17 Royapuram 18 Harbour 19 Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni 20 Thousand Lights 21 Anna Nagar 22 Virugampakkam 23 Saidapet 24 Thiyagarayanagar 25 Mylapore 26 Velachery 27 Shozhinganallur 28 Alandur 29 Sriperumbudur (SC) 30 Pallavaram 31 Tambaram 32 Chengalpattu 33 Thiruporur 34 Cheyyur (SC) 35 Madurantakam (SC) 36 Uthiramerur 37 Kancheepuram 38 Arakkonam (SC) 39 Sholingur 40 Katpadi 41 Ranipet 42 Arcot 43 Vellore 44 Anaikattu 45 Kilvaithinankuppam (SC) 46 Gudiyattam (SC) 47 Vaniyambadi 48 Ambur 49 Jolarpet 50 Tiruppattur 51 Uthangarai (SC) 52 Bargur 53 Krishnagiri 54 Veppanahalli 55 Hosur 56 Thalli 57 Palacodu 58 Pennagaram 59 Dharmapuri 60 Pappireddippatti 61 Harur (SC) 62 Chengam (SC) 63 Tiruvannamalai 64 Kilpennathur 65 Kalasapakkam 66 Polur 67 Arani 68 Cheyyar 69 Vandavasi (SC) 70 Gingee 71 Mailam 72 Tindivanam (SC) 73 Vanur (SC) 74 Viluppuram 75 Vikravandi 76 Tirukkoyilur 77 Ulundurpettai 78 Rishivandiyam 79 Sankarapuram 80 Kallakurichi (SC) 81 Gangavalli (SC) 82 Attur(SC) 83 Yercaud (ST) 84 Omalur 85 Mettur 86 Edappadi 87 Sankari 88 Salem (West) 89 Salem (North) 90 Salem (South) 91 Veerapandi 92 Rasipuram (SC) 93 Senthamangalam (ST) 94 Namakkal 95 Paramathi-Velur 96 Tiruchengodu 97 Kumarapalayam 98 Erode (East) 99 Erode (West) 100 Modakkurichi 101 Dharapuram (SC) 102 Kangayam 103 Perundurai 104 Bhavani 105 Anthiyur 106 Gobichettipalayam 107 Bhavanisagar (SC) 108 Udhagamandalam 109 Gudalur (SC) 110 Coonoor 111 Mettuppalayam 112 Avanashi (SC) 113 Tiruppur (North) 114 Tiruppur (South) 115 Palladam 116 Sulur 117 Kavundampalayam 118 Coimbatore (North) 119 Thondamuthur 120 Coimbatore (South) 121 Singanallur 122 Kinathukadavu 123 Pollachi 124 Valparai (SC) 125 Udumalaipettai 126 Madathukulam 127 Palani 128 Oddanchatram 129 Athoor 130 Nilakkottai (SC) 131 Natham 132 Dindigul 133 Vedasandur 134 Aravakurichi 135 Karur 136 Krishnarayapuram (SC) 137 Kulithalai 138 Manapparai 139 Srirangam 140 Tiruchirappalli (West) 141 Tiruchirappalli (East) 142 Thiruverumbur 143 Lalgudi 144 Manachanallur 145 Musiri 146 Thuraiyur (SC) 147 Perambalur (SC) 148 Kunnam 149 Ariyalur 150 Jayankondam 151 Tittakudi (SC) 152 Vriddhachalam 153 Neyveli 154 Panruti 155 Cuddalore 156 Kurinjipadi 157 Bhuvanagiri 158 Chidambaram 159 Kattumannarkoil (SC) 160 Sirkazhi (SC) 161 Mayiladuthurai 162 Poompuhar 163 Nagapattinam 164 Kilvelur (SC) 165 Vedaranyam 166 Thiruthuraipoondi (SC) 167 Mannargudi 168 Thiruvarur 169 Nannilam 170 Thiruvidaimarudur (SC) 171 Kumbakonam 172 Papanasam 173 Thiruvaiyaru 174 Thanjavur 175 Orathanadu 176 Pattukkottai 177 Peravurani 178 Gandharvakottai (SC) 179 Viralimalai 180 Pudukkottai 181 Thirumayam 182 Alangudi 183 Aranthangi 184 Karaikudi 185 Tiruppattur 186 Sivaganga 187 Manamadurai (SC) 188 Melur 189 Madurai East 190 Sholavandan (SC) 191 Madurai North 192 Madurai South 193 Madurai Central 194 Madurai West 195 Thiruparankundram 196 Thirumangalam 197 Usilampatti 198 Andipatti 199 Periyakulam (SC) 200 Bodinayakanur 201 Cumbum 202 Rajapalayam 203 Srivilliputhur (SC) 204 Sattur 205 Sivakasi 206 Virudhunagar 207 Aruppukkottai 208 Tiruchuli 209 Paramakudi (SC) 210 Tiruvadanai 211 Ramanathapuram 212 Mudhukulathur 213 Vilathikulam 214 Thoothukkudi 215 Tiruchendur 216 Srivaikuntam 217 Ottapidaram (SC) 218 Kovilpatti 219 Sankarankovil (SC) 220 Vasudevanallur (SC) 221 Kadayanallur 222 Tenkasi 223 Alangulam 224 Tirunelveli 225 Ambasamudram 226 Palayamkottai 227 Nanguneri 228 Radhapuram 229 Kanniyakumari 230 Nagercoil 231 Colachel 232 Padmanabhapuram 233 Vilavancode 234 Killiyoor

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?