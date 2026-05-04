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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Leading candidates across 234 seats, early trends and more

Written By: Shivani Dixit
Published: ,Updated:

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Track the leading candidates across all 234 constituencies. Get live updates, seat-wise trends, and key insights on DMK, AIADMK, BJP and Congress performance.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Image Source : India tv
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 cover all 234 constituencies across the state, making it one of the most closely watched political contests in the country. The results will determine the composition of the next legislative assembly and shape the state’s political direction for the coming years. As counting progresses, constituency-wise winners and leading candidates offer the clearest snapshot of the ground reality, from Chennai’s urban pockets to rural strongholds across the state.

As trends update by 8:35 am in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, the DMK-led alliance has widened its early lead, now ahead in 31 seats. The AIADMK-led front is trailing with 11 seats, while actor Vijay’s TVK continues to hold its ground with leads in 12 constituencies. The gap suggests early momentum in favour of the DMK alliance, though counting is still in its initial stages.

In 2021, the DMK returned to power with a clear majority, winning a dominant share of seats across regions, while AIADMK saw a decline after its 2016 victory, when it had secured 135 seats and a vote share of over 40%.  The shift between these two elections highlighted changing voter sentiment, alliance dynamics, and regional swings that continue to influence the 2026 contest.

As counting progresses, constituency-wise winners and leading candidates offer the clearest picture of the political mood, from urban belts like Chennai and its suburbs to rural strongholds across western and southern Tamil Nadu. Early trends across all 234 constituencies will indicate whether the incumbent has retained its advantage or if voters have opted for another shift in mandate.

The full list of winners and leading candidates provides a comprehensive snapshot of the results, capturing landslide victories, tight contests, and key upsets that will define Tamil Nadu’s political landscape for the next five years.

Serial number Constituency Leading candidates Leading party
1 Gummidipoondi    
2 Ponneri (SC)      
3 Tiruttani     
4 Thiruvallur    
5 Poonamallee (SC)     
6 Avadi    
7 Maduravoyal    
8 Ambattur    
9 Madavaram    
10 Tiruvottiyur    
11 Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar     
12 Perambur    
13 Kolathur    
14 Villivakkam    
15 Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar (SC)     
16 Egmore (SC)     
17 Royapuram    
18 Harbour    
19 Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni     
20 Thousand Lights     
21 Anna Nagar    
22 Virugampakkam    
23 Saidapet    
24 Thiyagarayanagar    
25 Mylapore    
26 Velachery    
27 Shozhinganallur    
28 Alandur    
29 Sriperumbudur (SC)    
30 Pallavaram    
31 Tambaram    
32 Chengalpattu    
33 Thiruporur    
34 Cheyyur (SC)    
35 Madurantakam (SC)     
36 Uthiramerur    
37 Kancheepuram    
38 Arakkonam (SC)     
39 Sholingur    
40 Katpadi    
41 Ranipet    
42 Arcot    
43 Vellore    
44 Anaikattu    
45 Kilvaithinankuppam (SC)     
46 Gudiyattam (SC)     
47 Vaniyambadi    
48 Ambur    
49 Jolarpet    
50 Tiruppattur    
51 Uthangarai (SC)     
52 Bargur    
53 Krishnagiri    
54 Veppanahalli    
55 Hosur    
56 Thalli    
57 Palacodu    
58 Pennagaram    
59 Dharmapuri    
60 Pappireddippatti    
61 Harur (SC)     
62 Chengam (SC)     
63 Tiruvannamalai    
64 Kilpennathur    
65 Kalasapakkam    
66 Polur    
67 Arani    
68 Cheyyar    
69 Vandavasi (SC)     
70 Gingee    
71 Mailam    
72 Tindivanam (SC)     
73 Vanur (SC)     
74 Viluppuram    
75 Vikravandi    
76 Tirukkoyilur    
77 Ulundurpettai    
78 Rishivandiyam    
79 Sankarapuram    
80 Kallakurichi (SC)     
81 Gangavalli (SC)     
82 Attur(SC)     
83 Yercaud (ST)     
84 Omalur    
85 Mettur    
86 Edappadi    
87 Sankari    
88 Salem (West)     
89 Salem (North)     
90 Salem (South)     
91 Veerapandi    
92 Rasipuram (SC)     
93 Senthamangalam (ST)     
94 Namakkal    
95 Paramathi-Velur     
96 Tiruchengodu    
97 Kumarapalayam     
98 Erode (East)     
99 Erode (West)    
100 Modakkurichi    
101 Dharapuram (SC)    
102 Kangayam    
103 Perundurai    
104 Bhavani    
105 Anthiyur    
106 Gobichettipalayam    
107 Bhavanisagar (SC)     
108 Udhagamandalam    
109 Gudalur (SC)     
110 Coonoor    
111 Mettuppalayam    
112 Avanashi (SC)     
113 Tiruppur (North)     
114 Tiruppur (South)     
115 Palladam    
116 Sulur    
117 Kavundampalayam    
118 Coimbatore (North)     
119 Thondamuthur    
120 Coimbatore (South)     
121 Singanallur    
122 Kinathukadavu    
123 Pollachi    
124 Valparai (SC)     
125 Udumalaipettai    
126 Madathukulam    
127 Palani    
128 Oddanchatram     
129 Athoor    
130 Nilakkottai (SC)     
131 Natham    
132 Dindigul    
133 Vedasandur    
134 Aravakurichi    
135 Karur    
136 Krishnarayapuram (SC)     
137 Kulithalai    
138 Manapparai    
139 Srirangam    
140 Tiruchirappalli (West)     
141 Tiruchirappalli (East)     
142 Thiruverumbur    
143 Lalgudi    
144 Manachanallur    
145 Musiri    
146 Thuraiyur (SC)     
147 Perambalur (SC)     
148 Kunnam    
149 Ariyalur    
150 Jayankondam    
151 Tittakudi (SC)     
152 Vriddhachalam    
153 Neyveli    
154 Panruti    
155 Cuddalore    
156 Kurinjipadi    
157 Bhuvanagiri    
158 Chidambaram    
159 Kattumannarkoil (SC)     
160 Sirkazhi (SC)     
161 Mayiladuthurai    
162 Poompuhar    
163 Nagapattinam    
164 Kilvelur (SC)     
165 Vedaranyam    
166 Thiruthuraipoondi (SC)      
167 Mannargudi    
168 Thiruvarur    
169 Nannilam    
170 Thiruvidaimarudur (SC)    
171 Kumbakonam    
172 Papanasam    
173 Thiruvaiyaru    
174 Thanjavur    
175 Orathanadu    
176 Pattukkottai    
177 Peravurani    
178 Gandharvakottai (SC)    
179 Viralimalai    
180 Pudukkottai    
181 Thirumayam    
182 Alangudi    
183 Aranthangi    
184 Karaikudi    
185 Tiruppattur    
186 Sivaganga    
187 Manamadurai (SC)     
188 Melur     
189 Madurai East    
190 Sholavandan (SC)     
191 Madurai North    
192 Madurai South    
193 Madurai Central    
194 Madurai West     
195 Thiruparankundram    
196 Thirumangalam    
197 Usilampatti    
198 Andipatti    
199 Periyakulam (SC)     
200 Bodinayakanur    
201 Cumbum    
202 Rajapalayam    
203 Srivilliputhur (SC)     
204 Sattur    
205 Sivakasi    
206 Virudhunagar    
207 Aruppukkottai    
208 Tiruchuli    
209 Paramakudi (SC)    
210 Tiruvadanai    
211 Ramanathapuram    
212 Mudhukulathur    
213 Vilathikulam    
214 Thoothukkudi    
215 Tiruchendur    
216 Srivaikuntam    
217 Ottapidaram (SC)     
218 Kovilpatti    
219 Sankarankovil (SC)    
220 Vasudevanallur (SC)     
221 Kadayanallur    
222 Tenkasi    
223 Alangulam    
224 Tirunelveli    
225 Ambasamudram    
226 Palayamkottai    
227 Nanguneri    
228 Radhapuram    
229 Kanniyakumari    
230 Nagercoil    
231 Colachel    
232 Padmanabhapuram    
233 Vilavancode    
234 Killiyoor    

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026
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