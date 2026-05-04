Tamil Nadu Election Results: Congress struggles as party leads on only 5 of 28 seats allotted by DMK

Chennai:

As trends emerge from the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, one pattern is clear: the Congress is finding it difficult to convert its alliance advantage into actual leads on the ground. Despite contesting 28 seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, the party is currently leading in just five constituencies.

As counting progresses in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, the Congress is currently leading in five constituencies, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvadanai, Colachel and Vilavancode, with A S Chandrasekaran, Jamal Mohamed Younoos Y N, R M Karumanickam, Tharahai Cuthbert and Praveen T T ahead respectively. The numbers point to a limited strike rate in the early rounds of counting, raising questions about the party’s relevance in the state’s evolving political landscape.

A weak strike rate in trends

The Congress’s performance so far suggests that it is struggling to translate alliance strength into electoral gains. With just 5 leads out of 28 contested seats, the party’s strike rate remains low compared to its allies. In a state where alliances often play a decisive role, such a gap highlights the difference between benefiting from a coalition and actually delivering wins.

The early numbers indicate that while the DMK-led alliance may still be competitive overall, the Congress’s individual contribution remains limited.

Why alliance support is not enough

Tamil Nadu’s politics has historically been dominated by strong regional identities, with Dravidian parties like DMK and AIADMK commanding deep-rooted voter bases. In this ecosystem, national parties such as Congress often depend heavily on alliances rather than independent organisational strength. While seat-sharing gives visibility, it does not always guarantee voter transfer.

In several constituencies, local factors, candidate strength and party identity continue to outweigh alliance arithmetic.

Regional dynamics and candidate influence

The five seats where Congress is leading are largely in regions where the party has maintained pockets of influence or benefits from favourable local dynamics. However, beyond these limited zones, the party appears to be struggling to build momentum. This reflects a broader issue: the lack of a strong grassroots presence compared to dominant regional players.

In Tamil Nadu, elections are often shaped by local leadership and constituency-level networks, areas where Congress has seen a gradual decline over the years. Moreover, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is emerging as a strong new force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, leading in a significant number of seats in early trends. The party’s performance suggests a notable disruption to the traditional DMK vs AIADMK contest, positioning TVK as a potential third pole in the state’s political landscape.

The bigger picture for Congress

The 2026 trends reinforce a long-standing reality for the Congress in Tamil Nadu. While it remains an important ally in coalition politics, its independent electoral strength continues to be limited. The current performance suggests that the party still relies heavily on the DMK-led alliance for relevance, rather than emerging as a standalone force. Even if final results improve slightly, the early trends underline the need for deeper organisational rebuilding in the state.

As counting progresses, it will be important to see whether Congress can improve its tally beyond the current leads. A marginal increase could help stabilise its position within the alliance. However, if the numbers remain limited, it may trigger a broader debate on the party’s long-term strategy in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Complete list of leading candidates of AIADMK, DMK, TVK