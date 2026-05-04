What is happening in seats such as Kancheepuram, Katpadi, Vellore, Pennagaram, Vikravandi, and Salem North

Chennai:

As counting of votes gets underway for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, several key constituencies are under close watch for their electoral patterns and shifting voter preferences. Seats such as Kancheepuram, Katpadi, Vellore, Pennagaram, Vikravandi, Salem North and Modakkurichi offer a snapshot of how the contest between DMK, AIADMK and their allies has evolved over the years.

From traditional strongholds to tightly contested battlegrounds, these constituencies reflect broader political trends across the state, with current trends indicating significant churn on the ground.

Kancheepuram: A steady DMK edge, now facing disruption

Kancheepuram has consistently leaned towards the DMK in recent elections. In 2021, DMK’s C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan secured victory with a margin of around 5 per cent over PMK’s P. Magesh Kumar, with voter turnout at 73 per cent.

The trend was similar in 2016, when Ezhilarasan won again, defeating AIADMK’s T. Mythili by a narrower margin of about 3 per cent.

However, current trends suggest a shift, with TVK’s R V Ranjithkumar leading against AIADMK’s V Somasundaram by 10,451 votes.

Katpadi: A razor-thin contest sees a twist

Katpadi remains one of the most closely fought seats in Tamil Nadu. In 2021, senior DMK leader Durai Murugan won with 85,140 votes, narrowly defeating AIADMK’s V. Ramu by a margin of less than 1 per cent. The tight margin highlights Katpadi as a swing seat where even small shifts in voter turnout or alliances can change the outcome. This time, TVK’s Dr M Sudhakar is leading against Durai Murugan by 4,822 votes.

Vellore: Consistent support for DMK under challenge

Vellore has shown a clear preference for the DMK in recent elections. In 2021, DMK’s Karthikeyan P won with a margin of around 5 per cent over AIADMK’s Appu S.R.K, with turnout at 70 per cent.

In 2016 as well, Karthikeyan retained the seat with a much larger margin of about 15 per cent. Current trends show TVK’s M M Vinoth Kannan leading over DMK’s P Karthikeyan by 6,689 votes.

Pennagaram: A shifting battleground continues to swing

Pennagaram has seen alternating results between DMK and PMK, making it a competitive seat. In 2021, PMK’s G K Mani won with a margin of around 10 per cent against DMK’s Inbasekaran, with a high turnout of 85 per cent. However, in 2016, the DMK had secured the seat, defeating PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss by about 9 per cent. In the current trends, TVK’s Gajendran S is leading against PMK’s Selvam V by 3,535 votes.

Vikravandi: A classic flip seat holds its pattern

Vikravandi has witnessed clear shifts between the two Dravidian parties. In 2021, DMK’s Pugazhenthi N won with a margin of around 5 per cent over AIADMK’s Muthamilselvan. In contrast, the 2016 election saw AIADMK’s Muthamilselvan win by a much larger margin of about 24 per cent. Current trends show PMK’s Sivakumar C leading against TVK’s Vijai Vadivel A by 2,950 votes.

Salem North: Narrow margins, but changing leadership

Salem North has remained competitive but has favoured the DMK in recent elections. In 2021, DMK’s R. Rajendran won with a margin of about 4 per cent over AIADMK’s G. Venkatachalam, with turnout at 72 per cent. In 2016, Rajendran again secured victory, this time with a margin of around 5 per cent. This time, TVK’s Sivakumar K is leading over DMK’s R Rajendran by 11,244 votes.

Modakkurichi: A three-way contest zone

Modakkurichi stands out for its multi-party competition. In 2021, BJP’s C. Saraswathi won the seat in an extremely close contest against DMK’s Subbulakshmi Jegadeesan. In 2016, however, AIADMK had won the seat with a narrow margin of around 1 per cent. The results highlight Modakkurichi as a volatile seat influenced by alliance dynamics and vote splitting.

As counting progresses, these seats will play a crucial role in shaping the overall electoral narrative of Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Complete list of winners and leading candidates of AIADMK, DMK, TVK