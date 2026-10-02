Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay plays bus conductor as free travel for women gets expanded | WATCH

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay turned himself into a bus conductor on Friday, as he was seen handing zero-fare tickets to women passengers at Koyambedu Bus Terminus in Chennai during the expansion of 'Vettri Payanam', a scheme for free bus travel for the women.

Launching the expansion of the scheme on Gandhi Jayanti, the actor-turned-politician was seen traveling in a bus and interacting with women passengers. The chief minister's light moment with the passengers quickly went viral on social media.

"Through this scheme, easily accessible public transportation will become widely available throughout Tamil Nadu. Additionally, female students can travel to colleges located far away, women and transgender individuals can travel to their workplaces, and everyone can travel free of charge in buses for medical and essential needs," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Officer (CMO) said in a statement.

The free bus travel for women

'Vettri Payanam' or the free bus travel for women scheme was announced by Vijay on August 24 at the Tamil Nadu Assembly. He had said the scheme was aimed at ensuring that women are not deprived of economic opportunities in the state.

The scheme was earlier restricted to ordinary city and town buses and up to 40 km in hilly regions, but will now cover Express, Limited Stop Services (LSS), Deluxe, Suburban Ordinary (Mofussil Ordinary), and Ghat Ordinary services running over 40 km operated by the state's seven State Transport Corporations (STCs).

This is expected to benefit nearly 84.32 lakh women each day in Tamil Nadu.

'A social revolution'

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, who was also present on the occasion, described the welfare scheme as a "social revolution" that would ensure that travel costs do not become a barrier for women and ensure that they are provided with education, employment, livelihoods, and economic opportunities.

He said this scheme would ensure that women contribute in Tamil Nadu's development by stepping out of their homes. The transport minister also said the scheme was a means to foster equality, noting that there should be no distinction in travel rights.

"The launch is also meant to honour the principles of social justice and women's empowerment, to facilitate their participation in the economy and society, ensuring that transportation costs do not hinder their access to education, employment, or healthcare," he said.

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