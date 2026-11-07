Tamil Nadu CM Vijay approves Rs 2,000 crore free laptop scheme for college students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the rollout of the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme' for college students, with the state government setting aside Rs 2,000 crore for the initiative. Announced in the 2026-27 Budget, the scheme aims to provide free laptops to students enrolled in government and state-aided institutions across a wide range of courses.

The government has also outlined who will be eligible, the type of laptops to be provided and the arrangements for procurement. A high-level committee headed by Vijay will oversee the implementation to ensure the scheme is carried out effectively. The initiative is part of the TVK-led government's wider push to extend its welfare programmes, several of which carry the 'Vetri' prefix. The word 'Vetri' means victory.

Who will get free laptops under the Vetri scheme?

The scheme will cover first and second-year undergraduate students, along with diploma students enrolled in polytechnic and ITI courses during the 2026-27 academic year. They must be studying in government or state-aided colleges.

Students pursuing courses in arts, science, engineering, medicine, veterinary science, agriculture, fisheries and law will be eligible.

The government has also included students who missed out on the free laptop scheme during the 2025-26 academic year. Those now studying in the third or fourth year of professional courses at government and state-aided institutions will also be covered.

Engineering students to get laptops with Intel Core i5 processors

The state government has taken into account the specific requirements of engineering students while deciding the laptop specifications. They will receive laptops powered by Intel Core i5 processors or equivalent versions.

Administrative approval has been granted to the state-run Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) to procure the laptops. The government said the devices would have to meet all prescribed quality standards.

Rs 2,000 crore allocated for the free laptop scheme

The initiative was announced in the 2026-27 Budget and has now received the chief minister's approval for implementation, backed by a financial allocation of Rs 2,000 crore.

An official government order has been issued, granting administrative sanction for the funds and laying down detailed guidelines for the scheme's rollout. A high-level committee under Vijay's leadership will monitor its implementation.

How the laptop scheme will help students

Explaining the need for the initiative, the government said laptops had become an essential educational tool in today's digital world, particularly for students pursuing higher education.

Access to laptops is expected to help students improve their technological knowledge, take part in skill development programmes, continue their education online and prepare for future employment opportunities.

The government expressed confidence that the scheme would mark an important step for students from marginalised and middle-class families. It said the initiative would help them build the digital skills needed to compete globally and improve their chances of securing employment.

(With inputs from PTI)

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