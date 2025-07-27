Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin discharged; DMK workers gather outside hospital During his stay in hospital, CM Stalin sent a petition containing several requests for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. This demand letter was conveyed to PM Modi through the chief secretary.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was on Sunday discharged from a private hospital in Chennai after undergoing 'therapeutic procedure to correct variations in heart rate'. He was admitted to the hospital on July 21 after experiencing mild giddiness during his morning walk.

"Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has been declared fit for discharge after successfully recovering from the therapeutic procedure done by the expert team. CM is being discharged this evening from Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road and has been advised to resume his normal routine after three days, Apollo Hospital said in a release.

CM Stalin also failed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He presented a petition containing several requests for the PM to the chief secretary of the state.

“Due to being in the hospital, I have sent a petition containing the requests to be presented to the Honorable Prime Minister visiting Tamil Nadu through the Chief Secretary. Honorable @TThenarasu will present it to the Honorable Prime Minister,” he posted on X.

PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit

PM Modi reached Tamil Nadu on Saturday to attend Rajendra Chola's birth anniversary. He attended the mega event and released a commemorative coin of Rajendra Chola. PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit has coincided with Aadi Thiruvizha, a festival deeply rooted in Tamil culture. He was the chief guest of the grand finale of this event. Before attending the event PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects in the state.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) received PM Modi at Trichy airport. PM Modi’s Tamil Nadu visit is being considered significant as the state will be witnessing the assembly polls next year and the BJP has long been trying to create inroads in this southern state.